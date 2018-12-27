Realme A1 could be the next budget device from Realme in India

Realme, the former subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, has been the biggest disruptor in India’s smartphone market this year. The company, which began operations six months ago, has launched five smartphones in the country. Its current lineup includes the Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and Realme U1. The Realme U1 is the newest device from the company, and it was introduced as the first selfie-centric device. Now, details of its next budget smartphone, dubbed Realme A1, have come to light.

The Oppo spin-off has been expanding its smartphone portfolio steadily in the Indian market, and has even expanded operations to Pakistan and other Southeast Asian countries. From what started as Realme series represented by a numeral (Realme 1, Realme 2) has expanded to include Realme C-series and recently the Realme U-series. The next product portfolio could be a new series altogether called the Realme A-series. According to DroidShout, the next smartphone from Realme will be called A1, and it will join the Realme C1 and Realme 2 as a new budget offering.

Interestingly, the report says that Realme A1 will be positioned below the Realme U1 in the lineup from Realme. Since the Realme U1 starts at Rs 11,999 in India, the Realme A1 is tipped to be priced closer to the Rs 10,000 mark when it goes on sale. This suggests that Realme A1 will have better specifications than that of the Realme 2 to command that price. The smartphone is tipped to come in black and yellow color, but there is not much information about its hardware.

Realme’s recent smartphone, the Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1, have adopted the waterdrop-style notch and there is a possibility that the Realme A1 will also come with a similar cutout. It will feature a taller display but there is no clarity on the display size or the processor powering the device. Realme was the first to launch a smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset when it launched the Realme U1 last month. At the time of its launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme said that the company plans to introduce more MediaTek powered devices. So, we could see another MediaTek-based mid-range smartphone in the next few weeks.