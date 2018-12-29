Realme A1 render and specs leaked; Helio P70 SoC, waterdrop notch, dual-rear cameras revealed

Realme, which was formerly a subsidiary of the Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, has emerged to be the biggest disruptor in India’s smartphone market recently. The company, which began operations six months ago, has launched five smartphones in the country. Its current lineup includes the Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and Realme U1. The Realme U1 is the newest device from the company, and it was introduced as the first selfie-centric device. Now, details of its next budget smartphone, dubbed Realme A1, have come to light.

There is now a new leak which not only speaks of the expected specs of the phone, but also offers a render showing the same design principle seen on previous Realme phones. According to the leaked render, the Realme A1 will also feature a waterdrop notch housing the front camera along with the sensors. The fingerprint sensor will be present on the rear panel. We can expect the smartphone to come with a FaceUnlock feature which has been present in the devices we have seen from Realme.

As for the specs that have been leaked, the Realme U1 will come with a MediaTek Helio P70 system on chip paired with either 2GB or 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage. As for the specifications of the cameras, it is expected to be a 13 megapixel + 2 megapixel dual-rear camera setup with LED flash, and an 8 megapixel selfie camera setup. It will be powered by a massive 4,200mAh battery, and will run Android 8.1 Oreo.

Interestingly, a report by DroidShout says that Realme A1 will be positioned below the Realme U1 in the company’s lineup. Since the Realme U1 starts at Rs 11,999 in India, the Realme A1 is tipped to be priced closer to the Rs 10,000 mark when it goes on sale. This suggests that Realme A1 will have better specifications than that of the Realme 2 to command that price. The smartphone is tipped to come in black and yellow colors.