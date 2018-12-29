comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme A1 render and specs leaked; Helio P70 SoC, waterdrop notch, dual-rear cameras revealed
News

Realme A1 render and specs leaked; Helio P70 SoC, waterdrop notch, dual-rear cameras revealed

News

Realme A1 is expected to be positioned below the Realme U1 in the lineup from Realme.

  • Published: December 29, 2018 1:09 PM IST
Realme A1

Image Credit: Trending Leaks

Realme, which was formerly a subsidiary of the Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, has emerged to be the biggest disruptor in India’s smartphone market recently. The company, which began operations six months ago, has launched five smartphones in the country. Its current lineup includes the Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and Realme U1. The Realme U1 is the newest device from the company, and it was introduced as the first selfie-centric device. Now, details of its next budget smartphone, dubbed Realme A1, have come to light.

There is now a new leak which not only speaks of the expected specs of the phone, but also offers a render showing the same design principle seen on previous Realme phones. According to the leaked render, the Realme A1 will also feature a waterdrop notch housing the front camera along with the sensors. The fingerprint sensor will be present on the rear panel. We can expect the smartphone to come with a FaceUnlock feature which has been present in the devices we have seen from Realme.

Realme A1 could be the next budget device from Realme in India

Also Read

Realme A1 could be the next budget device from Realme in India

As for the specs that have been leaked, the Realme U1 will come with a MediaTek Helio P70 system on chip paired with either 2GB or 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage. As for the specifications of the cameras, it is expected to be a 13 megapixel + 2 megapixel dual-rear camera setup with LED flash, and an 8 megapixel selfie camera setup. It will be powered by a massive 4,200mAh battery, and will run Android 8.1 Oreo.

WATCH: Realme U1 First Look

Interestingly, a report by DroidShout says that Realme A1 will be positioned below the Realme U1 in the company’s lineup. Since the Realme U1 starts at Rs 11,999 in India, the Realme A1 is tipped to be priced closer to the Rs 10,000 mark when it goes on sale. This suggests that Realme A1 will have better specifications than that of the Realme 2 to command that price. The smartphone is tipped to come in black and yellow colors.

You Might be Interested

Realme 2

Realme 2

5

8990

Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
12MP + 2MP
Realme U1

Realme U1

5

11999

Android 8.1 Oreo
MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core
Dual - 12MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: December 29, 2018 1:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
YI Home Security Camera receives a price on Amazon India
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Checkout these deals on iPhone
thumb-img
News
Apple may be looking at creating foldable smartphones according to latest patent
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio New Year Offer: 100% cashback on Rs 399 prepaid recharge

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Nokia 7.1 Review

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi MIX 4 may come with Snapdragon 855 SoC, triple-rear cameras

Restrictions on foreign e-commerce companies to hit FDI in India: US industry body

Realme A1 render and specs leaked; Helio P70 SoC, waterdrop notch, dual-rear cameras revealed

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may get Android 9.0 Pie update on January 15

Realme 1 update: ColorOS 5.2 rolling out with improved camera and December Android security patch

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme A1 render and specs leaked; Helio P70 SoC, waterdrop notch, dual-rear cameras revealed

News

Realme A1 render and specs leaked; Helio P70 SoC, waterdrop notch, dual-rear cameras revealed
Realme 1 update: ColorOS 5.2 rolling out with improved camera and December Android security patch

News

Realme 1 update: ColorOS 5.2 rolling out with improved camera and December Android security patch
Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with Snapdragon 660 accidentally listed on Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with Snapdragon 660 accidentally listed on Flipkart
Realme A1 could be the next budget device from Realme in India

News

Realme A1 could be the next budget device from Realme in India

हिंदी समाचार

टेस्ला ने कर्मचारियों से नए ऑटो पॉयलट के परीक्षण को कहा

'भारतीय कानून की गलत जानकारी के आधार पर कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं फेसबुक मॉडरेटर'

जानें क्यों एक घंटे में इंस्टाग्राम को नये फीचर को कहना पड़ा बाय-बाय!

बेंचमार्क साइट पर लिस्ट हुआ Poco F2 फोन, जानें फीचर्स

Voto ने भारत में लॉन्च किए अपने चार एंट्री-लेवल स्मार्टफोन्स, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi MIX 4 may come with Snapdragon 855 SoC, triple-rear cameras
News
Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi MIX 4 may come with Snapdragon 855 SoC, triple-rear cameras
Restrictions on foreign e-commerce companies to hit FDI in India: US industry body

News

Restrictions on foreign e-commerce companies to hit FDI in India: US industry body
Realme A1 render and specs leaked; Helio P70 SoC, waterdrop notch, dual-rear cameras revealed

News

Realme A1 render and specs leaked; Helio P70 SoC, waterdrop notch, dual-rear cameras revealed
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may get Android 9.0 Pie update on January 15

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may get Android 9.0 Pie update on January 15
Realme 1 update: ColorOS 5.2 rolling out with improved camera and December Android security patch

News

Realme 1 update: ColorOS 5.2 rolling out with improved camera and December Android security patch