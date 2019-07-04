comscore Realme A1 retail box leaks ahead of official launch
Realme A1 retail box leaks ahead of official launch

Realme A1 was initially rumored to launch alongside the Realme 3 in India. Now, the leaked retail box suggests that the smartphone is still in the pipeline and could debut soon.

  Published: July 4, 2019 12:46 PM IST
Realme A1 box slashleaks

Photo: Slashleaks

Realme A1 was expected to launch as a new entry-level smartphone late last year. While Realme did not launch the Realme A1, it did launch the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro smartphones few months back. The last we heard about the Realme A1, it was rumored to launch alongside the Realme 3. The smartphone did not launch in March and now, a photo of Realme A1’s retail box has surfaced online. The leaked image suggests that Realme A1 is still in the pipeline, and might launch soon in the country.

The leaked retail box does not reveal any information about the device itself, but it does confirm that Realme A1 might launch soon. The previous leaks suggested that Realme plans to position Realme A1 between the Realme U1 and the Realme 2. However, the product positioning might have changed in the light of the launch of Realme 3. An alleged image of Realme A1 leaked in February hinting at a waterdrop-style notch. It could become a new addition to Realme’s series of smartphones in the country.

Realme X price In India likely to be under Rs 18,000: Launch date, features, specifications

Also Read

Realme X price In India likely to be under Rs 18,000: Launch date, features, specifications

The leaks so far point at the smartphone being an entry-level device running ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. It is tipped to feature a waterdrop notch, and sport dual rear camera setup. It is likely to be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. We might see two storage variants with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. It is likely to pack a 4,200mAh battery, which would make it one of the biggest in the entry-level price segment.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

There is still a lot of things that remain unknown about the device. Realme, which started operations just over a year ago, has ramped up its portfolio in a big way. Its product portfolio in India includes – Realme C2, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, Realme U1, Realme C1, Realme 2 Pro and Realme 2. Realme is set to launch the Realme X in India on July 15 as its next addition. With Realme A1, Realme will make its product portfolio as expansive as Samsung and Xiaomi.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: July 4, 2019 12:46 PM IST

