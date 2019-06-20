Realme is reportedly aiming to sell 15 million phones in the year 2019. The Chinese company wants to capture 12-15 percent of Indian market share by December 2019. The company garnered 7.25 percent smartphone market share in January-March 2019 period. Realme India will also foray into the accessories market soon.

“We are aiming at selling 15 million handsets in 2019 and aspire to garner 12-15 per cent market share. We will also introduce full-range mobile accessories,” Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said. Realme, which used to be a pure online player, recently started offline sales. The reason behind this was its products were receiving greater acceptance in the tier II to VI cities.

“We will continue to be an online focus mobile brand, but want to have offline channel as this segment accounts for 65-70 per cent of total smart handsets sold in the country,” Sheth said. “But, we will restrict our offline trade channel presence limited to just 20,000 outlets across the country in 2019,” he said.

Six Realme branded experience zones will be added in the calendar year. With the new strategy, share of offline sale will rise to 30 per cent of total company, the company said. Realme will have the same pricing strategy in online and offline channels. Besides, the Chinese brand launched its latest Realme 3 Pro handset in April this year, which was a good value for money device. Now, Realme seems to be planning to unwrap the successor of Realme 3 very soon.

However, there is no word on the Realme 4 from the company’s side. Notably, a retail box of the alleged Realme 4 device has been leaked in a video on YouTube, hinting at the imminent launch of it. Sadly, the retail box doesn’t reveal anything in terms of specifications and features. A few reports suggest that the device will offer a diamond-cut design with dual cameras engraved on it.

The rear camera setup will be assisted by a LED flash, as per a recently leaked render. Moreover, the Realme 4 is said to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The alleged Realme 4 might arrive in blue color. Separately, Realme India is expected to launch the Realme X in India in the second half of this year. A recent report hinted that the Realme X will be launched as Realme 4 Pro in the country.

Features Realme 3 Pro Realme X Price 13999 – Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Dual 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 25MP 16MP Battery 4,045mAh 3,765mAh

