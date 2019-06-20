comscore Realme India aims to sell 15 million smartphones in 2019 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme aims to sell 15 million phones; eyes 12-15% market share in 2019
News

Realme aims to sell 15 million phones; eyes 12-15% market share in 2019

News

Realme wants to capture 12-15 percent of Indian market share by December 2019. The company will also foray into the accessories market soon.

  • Published: June 20, 2019 10:54 AM IST
Realme X

Image credit: Realme

Realme is reportedly aiming to sell 15 million phones in the year 2019. The Chinese company wants to capture 12-15 percent of Indian market share by December 2019. The company garnered 7.25 percent smartphone market share in January-March 2019 period. Realme India will also foray into the accessories market soon.

“We are aiming at selling 15 million handsets in 2019 and aspire to garner 12-15 per cent market share. We will also introduce full-range mobile accessories,” Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said. Realme, which used to be a pure online player, recently started offline sales. The reason behind this was its products were receiving greater acceptance in the tier II to VI cities.

Alleged Realme 4 retail box leaked on a video

Also Read

Alleged Realme 4 retail box leaked on a video

“We will continue to be an online focus mobile brand, but want to have offline channel as this segment accounts for 65-70 per cent of total smart handsets sold in the country,” Sheth said. “But, we will restrict our offline trade channel presence limited to just 20,000 outlets across the country in 2019,” he said.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

Six Realme branded experience zones will be added in the calendar year. With the new strategy, share of offline sale will rise to 30 per cent of total company, the company said. Realme will have the same pricing strategy in online and offline channels. Besides, the Chinese brand launched its latest Realme 3 Pro handset in April this year, which was a good value for money device. Now, Realme seems to be planning to unwrap the successor of Realme 3 very soon.

Realme X could launch in India as Realme 4 Pro; expected before September

Also Read

Realme X could launch in India as Realme 4 Pro; expected before September

However, there is no word on the Realme 4 from the company’s side. Notably, a retail box of the alleged Realme 4 device has been leaked in a video on YouTube, hinting at the imminent launch of it. Sadly, the retail box doesn’t reveal anything in terms of specifications and features. A few reports suggest that the device will offer a diamond-cut design with dual cameras engraved on it.

The rear camera setup will be assisted by a LED flash, as per a recently leaked render. Moreover, the Realme 4 is said to come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The alleged Realme 4 might arrive in blue color. Separately, Realme India is expected to launch the Realme X in India in the second half of this year. A recent report hinted that the Realme X will be launched as Realme 4 Pro in the country.

With inputs from PTI

Features Realme 3 Pro Realme X
Price 13999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Up to 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 5MP Dual 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 25MP 16MP
Battery 4,045mAh 3,765mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X
Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: June 20, 2019 10:54 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG update live on Test Server with new weapon, vehicle and features
thumb-img
News
Amazon launches all-new 2019 Kindle Oasis in India
thumb-img
News
Nokia 6 (2017) update rolling out
thumb-img
News
Realme 2, Realme C1 get Android Pie beta

Editor's Pick

Vivo iQOO Neo with triple rear cameras teased
News
Vivo iQOO Neo with triple rear cameras teased
Realme aims to sell 15 million phones in 2019, company says

News

Realme aims to sell 15 million phones in 2019, company says

Facebook Libra and Calibra announced; coming in 2020

News

Facebook Libra and Calibra announced; coming in 2020

PUBG update live on Test Server with new weapon, vehicle and features

Gaming

PUBG update live on Test Server with new weapon, vehicle and features

Google Pixel 3a getting internal July 2019 patch

News

Google Pixel 3a getting internal July 2019 patch

Most Popular

Asus 6Z Review

Asus 6Z Hands on and First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Honor 20i review

Vivo iQOO Neo with triple rear cameras teased

Data usage per smartphone will double in India by 2024 : Report

Realme aims to sell 15 million phones in 2019, company says

Facebook Libra and Calibra announced; coming in 2020

Microsoft will stop releasing Windows 7 updates from January 2020

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme aims to sell 15 million phones in 2019, company says

News

Realme aims to sell 15 million phones in 2019, company says
Realme 2, Realme C1 get Android Pie beta

News

Realme 2, Realme C1 get Android Pie beta
Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India

News

Best mobile phones under Rs 8000 in India
Realme 4 retail box leaked on a video

News

Realme 4 retail box leaked on a video
Realme 3 now receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine and more

News

Realme 3 now receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine and more

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO Neo स्मार्टफोन को Vivo ने किया टीज, ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप और नॉच डिस्प्ले के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Sony कर रही है छह रियर कैमरे वाले स्मार्टफोन पर काम

Nubia अपना अगला गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Red Magic 4 भारत में इसी साल करेगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Redmi स्मार्टफोन भारत में जुलाई में होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या होंगी इसकी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Amazon ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया Kindle Oasis ई-बुक रिडर, 21,999 रुपये से शुरू होगी कीमत

News

Vivo iQOO Neo with triple rear cameras teased
News
Vivo iQOO Neo with triple rear cameras teased
Data usage per smartphone will double in India by 2024 : Report

News

Data usage per smartphone will double in India by 2024 : Report
Realme aims to sell 15 million phones in 2019, company says

News

Realme aims to sell 15 million phones in 2019, company says
Facebook Libra and Calibra announced; coming in 2020

News

Facebook Libra and Calibra announced; coming in 2020
Microsoft will stop releasing Windows 7 updates from January 2020

News

Microsoft will stop releasing Windows 7 updates from January 2020