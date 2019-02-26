Realme: Alleged image with front of Realme A1 with water drop notch leaks

A real-world photo of the upcoming Realme A1 has leaked out on the internet. According to the image, the device comes with a water drop styled notch along with a thick chin at the bottom of the device. The photo also showcases the benchmarking score of popular benchmarking app AnTuTu on the screen. According to the benchmark, the device scores about 137,976 in the test. We are not clear if this is the rumored Realme A1 or the much anticipated Realme 3 in the image but the device code name on the screen, “RMX1825” indicates that it may be the A1.

The image of the alleged device was first leaked by Ishan Agarwal on his Twitter account. According to the tweet, Agarwal claims that the device in the image is the Realme 3 with MediaTek Helio P70 SoC while running on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6. However, the code name of the device and a previous report by MSP indicate that this may be the Realme A1, a new device that Realme is planning to launch along with Realme 3. According to the report, Realme 3 is expected to come with model number RMX1821.

According to the report, Realme 3 is expected to be the successor to the Realme 2 while Realme A1 is likely to fill a gap between the Realme U1 and Realme 2. This leak comes days after Realme confirmed that it is all set to launch the Realme 3 on March 4, 2019, at 12:30 PM. The company has already revealed that it is bringing the diamond cut design back with the Realme 3.

Previous teasers by the company confirmed that the device will come with a dual camera setup on the back along with a fingerprint scanner. The device is also likely to come with a 3.5mm audio socket and a separate model with Helio P60 SoC. However, the company will only launch the Helio P70 variant in the Indian market.