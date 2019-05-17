Realme and Oppo aim at turning the tables in the premium smartphone segment in India

The smartphone industry is one of the most competitive segments in the technology sector in India. At any given time, dozens of Indian and foreign brands are competing with each other for a larger chunk of the market as more and more number of users start moving to smartphones. We have seen a number of upsets in recent years in terms of the market share as relatively new companies bring something new to the table attracting smartphone users. In this ever-changing, challenging, and unpredictable landscape, Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is making yet another attempt to enter the premium smartphone segment. In addition to Oppo, its former sub-brand Realme is also planning to enter the premium segment later this year according to a report.

For people who may not be following the smartphone industry closely, especially in terms of growth, to recap, Realme just completed one year of operations. In this one year, the company seems to have taken the industry by storm while achieving a tremendous amount of success for a year old smartphone company. According to a report by The Economic Times, both Realme and Oppo seem to be aiming at gaining a foothold in the premium smartphone segment in India. This is part of the attempt from both these smartphone makers to finally provide smartphones to all the different price segments instead of limiting themselves to some select price segments. The premium segment usually included smartphones that cost more than Rs 30,000.

To kick-start the effort, Oppo is all set to launch its latest premium smartphone lineup, the Oppo Reno on May 28, 2019. Realme, on the other hand, is planning to enter the segment later this year. According to a statement by Madhav Sheth, the CEO of the company, “ There’s a huge scope in every segment, including the premium segment.

We want to be present in this segment. We want every single segment of the user to experience our products since we are confident about our quality. Before the year-end, our premium product will be launched.” while talking to the publication. The report also noted that both Realme and Vivo are owned by BBK Electronics. In fact, this company also owns OnePlus, the main competitor that Realme and Oppo are eagerly looking to challenge.