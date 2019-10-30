Google released the Android 10 update for Pixel smartphones in September and soon. Soon, other companies followed the suit – OnePlus, Nokia and Xiaomi are the prominent companies that have released the update for their phones. Now, Realme Android 10 update roadmap has also been detailed by the company. Here is all you need to know.

Realme Android 10 update detailed

In China, Realme has released its update plans. The Android 10 update will be seeded to a bunch of devices, starting with Realme X and Realme Q (Realme 5 Pro in India) in Q1 2020. Moving on, the Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro will get the update in Q2 2020. Other Realme smartphones may also be in line to get the update, but there are no exact details of the same (via MySmartPrice).

As previously hinted by the company, the Realme XT and Realme 3 Pro will also get the update in Q1 2020. The Realme 3, Realme 5 and Realme 3i will get the update in Q2 2020, whereas the Realme 2 Pro will get it in Q3 2020.

Android 10 features

Talking about the top features of Android 10, one of the big changes coming to Android this year is a system-wide dark theme. With the dark theme, Google will offer true black appearance across the system and not a dark grey theme. The upcoming Android 10 OS will also offer an improved smart reply feature. It will also improve the gesture navigation first introduced with Android Pie last year.

Google has also introduced peak as a new gesture to open left swipe menu but the interface has not won the hearts of every user. There will also be a Live Caption feature, which will help automatically caption videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app.

Google is improving security and privacy with Android 10 where users can let apps collect location data only when you are using them. One will also witness a more enhanced version of the Digital Wellbeing feature.

