Realme Android 10 update roadmap revealed; roll out starts in Q1 2020
Realme Android 10 update roadmap revealed; roll out starts in Q1 2020

As per the roadmap that Realme has shared on Twitter, the Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and Realme X will receive the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020. This list also includes the newly launched Realme XT smartphone.

  Published: September 13, 2019 2:19 PM IST
Realme today launched its new Realme XT smartphone in India. The company also took the wraps off its Realme Buds Wireless and a 10,000mAh power bank. At the launch event, the phone maker also shared its Android 10 update roadmap for its Realme phones. Realme’s official Twitter post says “As promised, here’s our roadmap for launching the #Android10 update for #realme smartphones! Are you excited for the new flavor of Android?”

As per the roadmap that Realme has shared on Twitter, the Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro and Realme X will receive the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020. This list also includes the newly launched Realme XT smartphone. Furthermore, the roadmap also includes the Realme 3, Realme 5 and Realme 3i. These three smartphones will get Android 10 in the second quarter of 2020. The update will also reach the old Realme 2 Pro device later in the third quarter.

Talking about the top features of Android 10, one of the big changes coming to Android this year is a system-wide dark theme. With the dark theme, Google will offer true black appearance across the system and not a dark grey theme. The upcoming Android 10 OS will also offer an improved smart reply feature. It will also improve the gesture navigation first introduced with Android Pie last year.

Google has also introduced peak as a new gesture to open left swipe menu but the interface has not won the hearts of every user. There will also be a Live Caption feature, which will help automatically caption videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app. Google is improving security and privacy with Android 10 where users can let apps collect location data only when you are using them. One will also witness a more enhanced version of the Digital Wellbeing feature.

Features Realme 5 Pro Realme XT 3 Pro
Price 13999 12999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Snapdragon 710 SoC
OS Android Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.4-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage up to 128GB, up to 8GB RAM 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP 16MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP 25MP
Battery 4,035mAh 4000mAh 4,045mAh

  Published Date: September 13, 2019 2:19 PM IST

