Realme shares information about Android Q update, dark mode, Digital Wellbeing, and more

The latest batch of information comes from a post on the Realme Community forum. The forum admin Alessio revealed that Realme was working on bringing a number of new features to its older devices including Digital Wellbeing.

  • Published: July 19, 2019 10:00 AM IST
Realme X

Smartphone maker Realme has shared some important information about software on its devices in the future. These topics include the Realme Android Q upgrade, details about Digital Wellbeing, dark more, and more. Similar to some instances in the past, these bits of information come from official posts on the Realme Community forum. The forum posts compliment other mediums of announcements including the YouTube video series Ask Madhav. To recap, Sheth conducts these episodes on regular intervals to engage with the Realme fans and answer their questions. Before we dig deeper into details about the things Realme shared, it is worth noting that this is not the first time.

The company has been quite open about its plans for the future when it comes to future devices or software updates. In addition to forum posts, Sheth has also revealed information about future software updates during “AskMadhav” episodes. The report also revealed that Realme may be working on a new in-house operating system with “near-stock Android” experience. However, this has not really stopped the smartphone maker from rolling out new features to ColorOS-powered devices.

Realme Android Q update, Digital Wellbeing and more

According to a report by XDA Developers, the latest batch of information comes from a post on the Realme Community forum. The forum admin Alessio revealed that Realme was working on bringing a number of new features to its older devices. These features include important ones like Digital Wellbeing, something that is not a part of ColorOS 6. The post revealed that Realme 1 and Realme 2 Pro will be part of the earliest batch to get the feature. In addition, the company is also working on bringing a dark mode to Realme devices in a future software update.

Realme also indicated that it is likely that Realme 1 and Realme 2 Pro devices are not likely to get Android Q upgrade. The post also added that the company was planning on rolling out the Android Q upgrade to newer devices. This includes Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and other devices that were launched in 2019. We think that Realme is likely waiting for the final version of Android Q before starting its work on Android Q-based ColorOS. The company did not share any timeline about the  Realme Android Q update for its devices.

The post also added that Realme was working on improving the upgrade process more “smooth” for its users. This includes reducing the time it takes for an update to roll out as an OTA and the time it takes to be available to users. Realme also clarified that its Realme C1 will not get Nightscape and Chroma Boost features in the camera app. The company just launched its latest smartphone, the Realme X in the market.

