Realme announced a smartphone with Snapdragon 888 chipset

Realme has announced to launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 888 which Qualcomm is gearing up to announce at its annual Snapdragon Summit 2020 virtual event.

Qualcomm is gearing up to announce the next Snapdragon 800 series processor at its annual Snapdragon Summit 2020 virtual event. Until now, people expected the follow-up system-on-chip of the Snapdragon 865, announced last year, to be Snapdragon 875 processor. Surprisingly, various reports now suggest that it may not be the case as Qualcomm is changing the branding. The chipmaker could announce Snapdragon 888 instead of SD875. Also Read - Realme 7 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 800U: Specs and price

Ahead of the official announcement, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme announced that it is going to soon launch a smartphone with Snapdragon 888 processor, which is said to based on a 5nm process. Earlier on Tuesday, Madhav Sheth, CEO of realme India and Europe stated that a Realme smartphone with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 800 series chipset is coming soon. The tweet read, “Qualcomm 8_ _.” Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Esports tournament comes to India: Check prizes, details

Sheth didn’t reveal many details about the upcoming flagship smartphone but it is said to belong to either the X series or the rumoured Ace series. Earlier this year, Realme launched the Realme X50 Pro with the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor. Also Read - Realme sold over 8.3 million devices during festive sales period of 45 days

Besides Realme, several other smartphone manufacturers are working with Qualcomm to launch smartphones with the next Snapdragon 800 processor. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 9 series including the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 800 series processor or Snapdragon 888 processor.

In addition, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer Samsung is also said to use, like every year, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 800 series processor in its S series. The company is said to be working on Galaxy S21 series that include Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.  Xiaomi is also said to be working with Qualcomm to use the Snapdragon 888 processor in the next Mi flagship.

Realme is yet to reveal the launch details of its Snapdragon 888 processor powered smartphone. Rumours suggest that OnePlus could launch the OnePlus 9 series around March next year. Meanwhile, Samsung could announce the Galaxy S21 series in the month of February at its Unpacked event 2021.

  Published Date: December 1, 2020 9:16 PM IST

