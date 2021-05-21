Realme announces 'D' under its TechLife division; will focus on smart home devices

Realme has announced ‘D’ a sub-brand of its TechLife division, which focuses on Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) products. D will focus on developing and launching a variety of smart home devices. Realme will launch the sub-brand formally on May 25, where we will get to see the first few devices that the company would be selling in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi, Oppo and more companies extend smartphone warranty: A look at them

The company made the announcement via its Realme TechLife and Realme India Twitter handles. Realme TechLife will launch its D sub-brand globally on May 25 via a virtual-only event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Realme Watch 2 Pro launches with 1.7-inch display, 90 sports mode tracking

Realme has stated that with D, it is looking to collaborate with industry partners to help co-create new smart home products, which have a high user demand, uniform design language, quality and experience. Realme in turn will share its R&D, supply chain and quality assurance with its partners.

New ideas are born when you think differently. We’ve been working on @realmeTechLife‘s first brand for quite some time now and can’t wait to unveil it globally.#realmeTechLife #BeDifferent https://t.co/qPCps4g3vQ — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) May 20, 2021

In other news, Realme has been teasing the launch of its flagship Realme GT in India for some time now. However, it is yet to announce a launch date for the same. Rumours also suggest that the company could also launch the Realme GT Neo, a toned-down version of the Realme GT, as the Realme X7 Max in India.