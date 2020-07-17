comscore Realme announces its 125W UltraDART fast charge tech | BGR India
Realme announces its 125W UltraDART fast charge tech

Realme's 125W UltraDART fast charger can top up a 5G smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery by 33 percent in about 3 minutes.

  • Published: July 17, 2020 10:18 AM IST
realme logo bgr india

Realme has announced its 125W UltraDART fast charging solution. It is said to allow a 5G smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery to be fully charged in 20 minutes. It claims to be the “best solution” for the battery life problems on smartphones compatible with the 5G network. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, specs

As Realme explains, a low battery is a particularly pronounced problem on 5G smartphones. Since it is almost impossible to make a breakthrough as mobile phones’ internal space is limited. Fast charging has become the most effective method to guarantee a long battery life. Also Read - Realme 6 with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage launched; everything we know

Realme UltraDART Features

Unlike other solutions, UltraDART is compatible with VOOC, Dart, Warp, SuperVOOC, SuperVOOC 2.0, and SuperDart protocols. These are the different systems that the BBK Electronics conglomerate manages in its various brands and phones. Additionally, UltraDART supports other protocols: 125W PPS, 65W PD, and 36W QC. With 125W UltraDART charging, a 5G smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery will reach a 33 percent charge in approximately 3 minutes. In addition, it can fully charge it in just 20 minutes. Also Read - Realme 30W Dart Charge 10,000mAh power bank launched in India for Rs 1,999

You may be wondering if this is dangerous for the smartphone and yourself. And yes, it would be if the temperature went up a lot. However, Realme has a temperature control system that will limit this UltraDART charging power whenever the device reaches a temperature above 40 degrees. The company wants the charging speed to be safe, rather than looking for an ultra-fast charging speed. Without this temperature control, it can fully charge a device in just 13 minutes.

The 125W UltraDART charger also improves safety thanks to its multilayer protection. This simultaneously pumps step-down voltage to maximize charging power and effectively reduces heat dissipation. It combines this development with heat-conducting gel and graphite foil large multilayer area. The company has implemented 14 temperature sensors in the battery architecture. It also continues to work while the phone’s screen is on.

