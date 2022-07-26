Realme has officially launched its first monitor in the Indian market. The Realme Flat Monitor is a Full HD screen that offers a slim-bezel design and has a high refresh rate support. Also Read - Realme Pad X launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Realme Flat Monitor Price in India

The Realme Flat Monitor is priced at Rs 18,999 in the Indian market. The monitor comes in a single black color option and will go on sale on Flipkart. The sale date of the monitor is yet to be announced. But we'll update the story, once Realme makes the sale date official. Realme is offering a 3-year domestic warranty.

Realme Flat Monitor Specifications

The Realme Flat Monitor is a 23.8-inch LED display that comes with thin bezels on three sides while offering a noticeable chin at the bottom. The chin has the Realme branding.

It is said to offer a futuristic display profile, as it is super thin at 6.9mm. The monitor has Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution and supports 75Hz high refresh rate technology. It also has an 8ms response time that is said to offer fast and lag-free performance.

The monitor is claimed to have an anti-glare display, meaning there won’t be any reflections on the screen. It also supports 16.7 million colors and has 250 nits of brightness.

Coming to the ports, the Realme Flat Monitor comes with multiple port options. It has an HDMI 1.4 port, USB Type-C port, DC port, and even a VGA port. Having a VGA port will allow users with an old PC setup to get this monitor. It will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

In related news, the company held a live launch event today, where it launched multiple products other than the monitor. The company also introduced the Realme Pad X tablet, Realme Watch 3, and Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S.

The Pad X is an affordable tablet option for the Indian audience that comes with a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It has a 10.95-inch 2K LCD display and features a 13MP camera on the rear. It packs an 8,430mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. It is priced at Rs 19,999 for the base variant and goes all the way up to Rs 27,999 for the maxed-out variant.