Realme to announce a new Smart Cam 360 soon

Realme to announce a new Smart Cam 360 in October 7 launch event

Realme has announced that the product will be introduced at a launch event to be held on October 7, along with a rumored soundbar.

  Published: October 5, 2020 6:08 PM IST
Realme-Smart-Cam-360

China-based technology manufacturer Realme, which we know mostly for the smartphones it has launched, has recently expanded its product range considerably. In this context, the company, which provides services in many areas from smart televisions to wearable technology, is preparing to introduce its 360-degree camera called Realme Smart Cam 360°. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 20 sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, full specifications

The company announced the product’s release date with a poster shared today and pointed to the launch for Wednesday, October 7. Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Realme Buds Air Pro products are also expected to be introduced at the same event. The company’s new product will compete with Xiaomi’s offering of smart devices. Also Read - Realme 7i to launch on October 7 alongside Special Edition Realme 7 Pro

Realme Smart Cam 360° design

With the promotional image shared by Realme, the design of the 360-degree camera has also emerged. The Realme Smart Cam 360°, which will be the company’s first home security camera, has a white polycarbonate body outside the black sphere where the camera is located. Since the camera’s main feature is touted towards its 360 degrees capability, it is estimated that the device will rotate on a round base. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro could launch soon with circular dial, AMOLED screen

However, we do not know whether the device has a rechargeable battery, as there is no power cable in the shared image. There are many details we do not know about Realme’s 360 degrees home security camera. However, we believe it will have night vision, motion detection, storage expansion support, and an affordable price tag.

Realme 7 and Narzo 20 gets new update for camera, screen improvements

Realme 7 and Narzo 20 gets new update for camera, screen improvements

Realme will launch the company’s first home security camera, Smart Cam 360°, as a rival to Xiaomi, which has been offering home security cameras for years. Xiaomi’s product range includes many different smart home security cameras. At this point, Realme’s application of a similar price policy may intensify the competition. As mentioned, Realme, one of the most remarkable technology manufacturers of recent times, has announced that the product will be introduced at a launch event to be held on October 7.

  Published Date: October 5, 2020 6:08 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone 11 जल्द ही होगा अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर उपलब्ध, मिलेगा आकर्षक डिस्काउंट

OnePlus 8T स्मार्टफोन के फ्रंट कैमरा की डिटेल्स आईं सामने, ये होंगी खूबियां

Lumiford ने तीन स्टाइलिश ईयरफोन्स किए लॉन्च, कीमत 499 रुपये से शुरू

Poco X3 Camera Review : जानें कितना दमदार है 64MP वाले फोन की कैमरा परफॉर्मेंस

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE स्मार्टफोन की कीमत लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुई लीक

Best Sellers