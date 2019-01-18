Realme considering launching its own App Store; allow multiple users to register for Face Unlock

Realme, which started as a sub-brand of Oppo over seven months ago, is now an independent company that has launched five smartphones so far. The company also recently started its own community where users can ask questions, and the experts will answer their queries. Users can also suggest features, and if feasible, they will be added in the upcoming software builds, just like OnePlus.

It’s been about eight weeks since Realme started the community, and every week the company addresses issues and questions asked by the users. Some users had been asking for an app store, and Realme said that it is considering one. Once launched, the Realme App Store will work as an alternative to the Google Play Store.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

It is important to note that Oppo, which was once the parent company of Realme, already has its own alternative app store from where you can download apps. Even Huawei, which is currently the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, has its own app store called AppGallery that allows you to download apps and games. The same apps can also be seen on Honor smartphones.

Even Samsung has its own app store called Galaxy Apps, from where users can download a range of free and paid apps for their smartphones and smartwatches. Also, games like Fortnite that are not available on Google Play Store, are available to download via Samsung’s Galaxy Apps store.

The latest ColorOS build on Realme smartphones has one issue where replying to messages in notification shade the keyboard takes up entire space, and the content you type isn’t visible. Realme has acknowledged this issue and has promised a fix in ColorOS 6. All Realme smartphones also include support for Face Unlock, but it is limited to one face (one user). After users asked for an option to register more faces, the company is considering whether or not to implement it in the upcoming update.