Realme Backpack, Realme 2 Pro, Realme Buds to go on sale on January 7: All you need to know

Other Realme smartphones such as the Realme C1, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro will also be on open sale during the mentioned period.

  • Published: January 4, 2019 6:16 PM IST
Realme backpack

Oppo subsidiary Realme, recently announced that it sold 4 million devices in 7 months. The company has launched a total of five good price-to-performance smartphones in the Indian market. Realme has also launched a Backpack, which is set to go on sale for the first time on January 7.

The backpack comes with a price tag of Rs 2,399 and as part of the company’s ‘Realme Yo! Days’ sale, it will be available for just Rs 1 for first 300 orders starting from January 7. The sale will last till January 9. Apart from the backpack, the Realme U1 Fiery Gold variant will also go on sale for the first time on the same date.

On purchase of the Fiery Gold variant, Realme is also bundling Realme Buds for free. The Realme 2 will also be available on open sale from January 7 to January 9. The devices will be available via both Realme’s online website and Amazon India. Besides, other Realme smartphones such as the Realme C1, Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro will also be on open sale during the mentioned period. Furthermore, the Realme Buds will also go on sale for the first time on the same date, priced at Rs 499.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

Besides, several reports suggest that Realme could soon launch a Realme A1 smartphone. The device could be priced under 10,000 bracket. The budget handset is speculated to house a Qualcomm’s 600-tier Snapdragon chipset or MediaTek’s Helio P60 Soc. The smartphone could debut in the Q1 of 2019 in India. It will be positioned under the budget Realme U1, as per reports.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2019 6:16 PM IST

