Realme is expected to refresh its smart band lineup soon. The alleged Realme Band 2 rumours are making the rounds and the most latest addition to the rumour thread is a bunch of images that give us an idea as to how it will look like.

If the leaked images (courtesy of OnLeaks and Digit) are to be believed, we can expect a design revamp for the company's second smart band. Here's what to expect.

This is how the Realme Band 2 could look like

It is suggested that the Realme Band 2 will get a larger and elongated 1.4-inch display as compared to the 0.96-inch screen seen on its predecessor. The images hint at a more premium-looking smart band with thick bezels and curved edges that are glossy.

As opposed to the Realme Band’s blended design that combined the straps and the screen, the Band 2 is seen sporting a design wherein the display stands out. This appears rather intriguing and might end up attracting many.

There are chances that the new strap design might make room for a new charging method, say via pogo pins. For those who don’t know, for you to charge a Realme Band, you are required to remove one of the straps and connect it to the USB port.

Furthermore, there’s a hint at extra sensors in addition to optical sensors. This could mean that the fitness tracker might support a SpO2 monitor. This is a functionality that is seen on the Mi Band 6 too. We can expect a heart rate monitor too. The band is also seen without a touch button, which hints at the display being entirely touch-screen. The fitness tracker is said to measure around 45.9 x 24.6 x 12.1mm.

As for the specs, there’s no concrete word. But, we can expect support for Bluetooth version 5.1, multiple sports modes, water resistance, sleep monitor, smart notifications, and more. It could be priced under Rs 3,000 to compete with the Mi Band 5 and more in India.

However, there’s no word on when it will make its entry. Considering that Realme is constantly refreshing its AIoT products, it might happen soon.