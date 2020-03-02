comscore Realme Band first sale in India on March 5 at 2PM via Realme.com
Realme Band sale in India on March 5 at 2PM via Realme.com: Check confirmed features

Realme India's CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that the upcoming Realme Band will go on sale in India on March 5 between 2:00PM and 4:00PM.

  • Published: March 2, 2020 12:28 PM IST
Realme Band

Ahead of the official launch of the Realme Band, the company has already revealed a lot of details about its first fitness wearable. Now, Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that the upcoming Realme Band will go on sale in India on March 5 between 2:00PM and 4:00PM. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the Realme Band only via the company’s official website Realme.com.

Realme is calling this sale as Hate-to-Wait sale on Twitter. The Realme fitness band will be available in three color options, including Black, Yellow, and Green. The fitness wearable will likely be available for purchase Amazon India too. Read on to know more about the upcoming Realme device.

The company has confirmed the launch of the new wearable in an Amazon listing. The brand has confirmed that the fitness band will be available in a yellow color variant. The poster suggests that the fitness band may also be available in a black and olive color. The Realme Band will feature a color display that is expected to be a 0.78-inch OLED panel. Realme seems to have opted for a traditional watch clasp to make it easy to wear.

Realme fitness band features listed on Amazon India ahead of launch

It will even reduce the chances of it coming off. It will feature real-time heart rate monitor and 9 sport modes. The Realme fitness band will specifically come with a ‘Cricket Mode’ which the company writes has been made especially for India. It will also feature a sleep quality monitor, and smart notifications. The Realme Band will also have IP68 water resistance and will charge without any wires by directly plugging the band into the USB-A port.

Besides, Realme will also launch the Realme 6 series alongside the Realme Band on March 5. Both the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will pack a bog display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handsets will ship with a 30W charger, as per the company. Sheth claims on Twitter that one will get 40 percent charge in just 15 minutes the 30W charger.

  • Published Date: March 2, 2020 12:28 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia लॉन्च कर सकती है बेहद सस्ता 4जी स्मर्टफोन, जानिए इसकी खास बातें

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Launch live Update : आज भारत में लॉन्च होगा 44MP ड्यूल सेल्फी कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन

Vodafone idea ग्राहकों के लिए अच्छी खबर, कंपनी हर दिन दे रही 1.5 जीबी एक्स्ट्रा डेटा

Xiaomi Mi A3 स्मार्टफोन को मिलने लगा Android 10 का अपडेट

Oppo A9 2020 स्मार्टफोन को मिला प्राइस कट, जानें नई कीमत

