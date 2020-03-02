Ahead of the official launch of the Realme Band, the company has already revealed a lot of details about its first fitness wearable. Now, Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that the upcoming Realme Band will go on sale in India on March 5 between 2:00PM and 4:00PM. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the Realme Band only via the company’s official website Realme.com.

Realme is calling this sale as Hate-to-Wait sale on Twitter. The Realme fitness band will be available in three color options, including Black, Yellow, and Green. The fitness wearable will likely be available for purchase Amazon India too. Read on to know more about the upcoming Realme device.

The company has confirmed the launch of the new wearable in an Amazon listing. The brand has confirmed that the fitness band will be available in a yellow color variant. The poster suggests that the fitness band may also be available in a black and olive color. The Realme Band will feature a color display that is expected to be a 0.78-inch OLED panel. Realme seems to have opted for a traditional watch clasp to make it easy to wear.

It will even reduce the chances of it coming off. It will feature real-time heart rate monitor and 9 sport modes. The Realme fitness band will specifically come with a ‘Cricket Mode’ which the company writes has been made especially for India. It will also feature a sleep quality monitor, and smart notifications. The Realme Band will also have IP68 water resistance and will charge without any wires by directly plugging the band into the USB-A port.

Besides, Realme will also launch the Realme 6 series alongside the Realme Band on March 5. Both the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro will pack a bog display with 90Hz refresh rate. The handsets will ship with a 30W charger, as per the company. Sheth claims on Twitter that one will get 40 percent charge in just 15 minutes the 30W charger.