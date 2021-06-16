Realme Book, Realme Pad teased, will launch later this year: Details here

Realme at the global launch of its flagship Realme GT smartphone teased two of its upcoming products – the Realme Book and Realme Pad. These will be the company’s first laptop and its first tablet, both of which will launch later this year. Also Read - Best wearable gift ideas under Rs 5,000 for Father's Day 2021

The company has not revealed much about the upcoming devices. However, the company did showcase a prototype of the notebook on the stage and teased the side profile of its Realme Pad in a slide. The company did put out a few teaser posters on social media platforms for the same.

Realme India, Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth also shared teaser images showcasing the upcoming Realme Pad and Realme Book on Twitter.

The first look is always special!

Which one of these do you want us to launch first? RT & reply with your answers. pic.twitter.com/78bnXGMSvd — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 15, 2021

The tablet seems to feature flat edges and a slightly protruding camera module.

This is a big step for the company considering that it is not only Realme’s first laptop and tablet but also BBK Electronics first foray into these categories.

Apart from the upcoming products, the company launched a co-creation program that will aggregate ideas from the community for future products. Sheth has also revealed that Realme fans can head over to the platform to provide their suggestions for the upcoming laptop and tablet.