Realme Buds 2.0 to launch alongside Realme 5, 5 Pro on August 20

BGR India can confirm about the Realme Buds 2.0 launch in India alongside Realme 5 and 5 Pro. Our source close to Realme's development team shared plans about the new Buds.

Realme will launch its new Realme Buds 2.0 alongside Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro in India on August 20. Last year, the company had launched its first ever Realme Buds wired earphones with 3.5mm audio jack in India for Rs 499. These came with 11mm audio drivers for powerful bass, and now we are expecting Realme to upgrade the audio experience and design on the Buds 2.0.

BGR India can confirm about the Realme Buds 2.0 launch in India alongside Realme 5 and 5 Pro. Our source close to Realme’s development team shared plans about the new Buds. The same is been tweeted by a Twitter user Ishan Agarwal, who has also posted an alleged image of the Realme Buds 2.0. But there is no further information on its price or specs as yet.

Realme is already on a roll with teasers for the upcoming Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro on Flipkart. The new teaser for Realme 5 Pro reveals support for VooC 3.0 flash charging. The company is claiming 55 percent charge in just 30 minutes. Both Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro are have been confirmed to feature quad-camera setup at the back. One other teaser by the company on Flipkart revealed that the Realme 5 will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 5 specifications (expected)

A previous report also sheds light on the expected specifications. It will pack an HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood will a Snapdragon 600-series chipset. It was spotted on Geekbench running a Snapdragon 665 SoC, which also powers the soon to be launched Xiaomi Mi A3.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

Realme 5 Pro leaked specifications

The “Pro” variant will come with an AMOLED display and most likely an in-display fingerprint scanner too. It will also feature a quad-camera setup. Out of the four cameras, the primary camera will be a Sony IMX586 sensor of 48-megapixel resolution according to the reports. The smartphone will draw its power from a 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. It has an octa-core CPU featuring eight Kryo 360 cores running at 2.30GHz. Other details are missing, but we expect more details to pour in as the launch draws closer.

Features Realme 5 Pro
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display
Internal Memory
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP
Front Camera
Battery

