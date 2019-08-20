comscore Realme Buds 2 and Realme 5 series Iconic case launched in India: Price
Realme Buds 2 and Realme 5 Iconic Case launched in India: Check price

The Realme Buds 2 will be available with a price label of Rs 599. The Realme Buds 2 will go on sale in India on September 4, and will also be available via offline stores starting from September 11. Read on to know more about the price of the earphones and other Realme products.

  Published: August 20, 2019 2:58 PM IST
Realme Buds 2

Realme today launched a new pair of earphones in India, alongside the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro phones. The company unveiled Realme Buds 2 as well as the Realme 5 Iconic Case. The latest Realme Buds 2 will be made available in September, alongside the Iconic Case, Realme 5 Pro and Realme Tote Bag. Read on to know more about the features and price of the earphones and other Realme products.

Realme Buds 2, Realme 5 Iconic Case price in India

The Realme Buds 2 will be available with a price label of Rs 599. Realme unveiled Iconic Cases for Realme 5 line up with a starting price of Rs 399. Besides, the Realme 5 price in India starts from Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The Realme 5 Pro will cost Rs 13,999 in the country for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Realme Buds 2 other details

The Realme Buds 2 will go on sale in India on September 4, and will also be available via offline stores starting from September 11. It is a successor to the Realme Buds, which was launched in India last year. To recall, the Realme Buds offer Kevlar fabric wire, 11nm drivers, a magnetic switch design, and a 3-button in-line remote.

The newly launched Realme Buds 2 are powered by 11.2mm bass drivers. It features a magnetic clamping mechanism and dual tangle-free cable. The earphones come with a multi-layer composite diaphragm and a cable organizer.

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro key features

Separately, the Realme 5 offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, quad cameras at the back and more. The Realme smartphone also comes with a big 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. There is also a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, packs a 6.3-inch full HD+ dewdrop display, Snapdragon 712AIE SoC, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. There is also a quad-camera setup including a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors.

Features Realme 5 Pro Realme 5
Price 13999 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage
Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 13MP
Battery 4,035mAh 5,000mAh

  Published Date: August 20, 2019 2:58 PM IST

