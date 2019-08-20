Realme today launched a new pair of earphones in India, alongside the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro phones. The company unveiled Realme Buds 2 as well as the Realme 5 Iconic Case. The latest Realme Buds 2 will be made available in September, alongside the Iconic Case, Realme 5 Pro and Realme Tote Bag. Read on to know more about the features and price of the earphones and other Realme products.

Realme Buds 2, Realme 5 Iconic Case price in India

The Realme Buds 2 will be available with a price label of Rs 599. Realme unveiled Iconic Cases for Realme 5 line up with a starting price of Rs 399. Besides, the Realme 5 price in India starts from Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The Realme 5 Pro will cost Rs 13,999 in the country for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Realme Buds 2 other details

The Realme Buds 2 will go on sale in India on September 4, and will also be available via offline stores starting from September 11. It is a successor to the Realme Buds, which was launched in India last year. To recall, the Realme Buds offer Kevlar fabric wire, 11nm drivers, a magnetic switch design, and a 3-button in-line remote.

The newly launched Realme Buds 2 are powered by 11.2mm bass drivers. It features a magnetic clamping mechanism and dual tangle-free cable. The earphones come with a multi-layer composite diaphragm and a cable organizer.

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro key features

Separately, the Realme 5 offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, quad cameras at the back and more. The Realme smartphone also comes with a big 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. There is also a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The Realme 5 Pro, on the other hand, packs a 6.3-inch full HD+ dewdrop display, Snapdragon 712AIE SoC, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. There is also a quad-camera setup including a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors.

Features Realme 5 Pro Realme 5 Price 13999 9999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Display 6.3-inch FHD+-2340x1080pixels 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera Quad cameras – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 13MP Battery 4,035mAh 5,000mAh