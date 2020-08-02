Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has just revealed some information regarding the next Realme audio product. Sheth revealed that the company is currently working on the successor to the Realme Buds 2. The company is planning to launch the “Realme Buds 3” sometime this month. In addition, Sheth also noted that that the Realme Buds 3 will be different from past Realme audio products. The upcoming product will come with a “unique” feature in the coming weeks. Sheth revealed vague details around the product in the latest episode of the ongoing “#AskMadhav” series on the Realme India YouTube channel. Let’s check out the details around the Realme Buds 3 here including the “unique” feature. Also Read - Realme X gets June 2020 security patch with several newly added features

Realme Buds 3 to launch this month; details

Taking a look at episode 18 of the #AskMadhav series, Sheth revealed the feature towards the end of the video. He stated that the Buds 3 will feature Active noise-cancellation (ANC). Taking a look at the feature, it uses a microphone to capture "low-frequency noise" around the user. Then, the earbuds or earphones neutralize this noise from the playback stream before playing back. ANC capable products generate a sound called anti-noise with similar amplitude but inverted phase from the original sound. This results in a much cleaner audio output while eliminating the unwanted sound.

Sheth did not reveal any more details around the upcoming Realme Buds 3. We are not sure about the design or even the pricing of the upcoming earbuds. We are certain that the company will add extra hardware to the earbuds to remove the noise. However, it is unclear if that will happen in the usual wired earbud design or something unique in terms of the earbuds.

It is also possible that Realme may increase the pricing of the upcoming product as compared to the current offering. However, anything below Rs 1,500 will be impressive in this somewhat affordable earbuds market.