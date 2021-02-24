Realme expanding its audio portfolio in India has launched the new Realme Buds Air 2 today. The successor to Realme Buds Air, the new Realme TWS earbuds comes for a price of Rs 2,999 and will available for purchase starting Also Read - Realme Buds Air 2 launched at Rs 3,299: Here's a closer look in pictures

Realme Buds Air 2: Specifications, features

The highlight of the new Realme Buds Air is the ANC (active noise cancellation) feature that was introduced on the Realme Buds Air Pro. With ANC embedded in it, Realme Buds Air will be the cheapest earphones to offer this feature in India. As far as other specs are concerned, the new Realme buds sport a 10mm Diamond-class Bass boost driver. For gamers, the company has put 88mm super low latency mode which is lower than the one we saw on the first gen Realme Buds Air TWS earphones. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A launched: Price in India, specs, availability

The earbuds also get transparency mode that enables listening to ambient sound via the microphone. Realme Buds Air 2 borrows design aesthetics from Buds Air Pro with the long stem and circular-shaped ear tips. The company claims to implement an electroplate process on the earbud rods. At the heart of the earbuds sits the custom R2 chip which is said to have better energy efficiency and offer an increase of up to 80 percent battery life. The Realme Air Buds 2 gets dual microphone and ENC as well. Also Read - Realme GT first look: Snapdragon 888 and vegan leather design confirmed

Realme has introduced a new Bass Boost+ mode in collaboration with the popular Electronic duo The Chainsmokers, which will be available in the Realme Link app. As for the battery backup, the Air Buds 2 is rated to deliver 5 hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds are also claimed to offer 17 hours of total playback, and 120 minutes playback with 10 minutes charging with the case. As for connectivity, Realme Buds Air 2 supports Bluetooth v5.2, Google Fast pair, Bluetooth low-latency dual transmission technology. The earbuds have touch control and are IPX5 rated sweat and water-resistant.

Elevate your gaming experience with the #realmeProGamingKit. 👉The realme Cooling Back Clip is priced at only INR 1,799

👉The realme Mobile Game Controller is priced at INR 999

👉 The realme Mobile Game Finger Sleeves is priced at INR 129 pic.twitter.com/B7iEFIUszw — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 24, 2021

Realme Motion Activated Night Light: Features

Alongside Buds Air 2, Realme has launched a new Motion Activated Night Light that looks like a doughnut. It features a hollow ring design with a matte finish. The small night light has an infrared motion sensor and is claimed to cover an area of 120 degrees. It has a 2800K warm yellow lamp and comes with dual brightness modes. The new Realme Motion Activated night light uses three AAA batteries as its power source. Realme claims that with low light mode turned on 15 times a day on average for 15 seconds the night light can last for 365 days.

Realme Air Buds 2, Motion Activated Night Light: Price, availability

Realme Buds Air 2 is priced at 3,299 and will be available for purchase from March 2. It comes in two colour variants- Closer Black and Closer White. The doughnut-shaped Realme Motion Activated Night Light will cost Rs 599 and it will be available for purchase via Flipkart from February 26. The Chinese OEM has also announced Realme Game Pro Kit’s Cooling Back Clip, Mobile Game Controller, and Mobile Game Finger Sleeves at Rs 1,799, Rs 999, and Rs 129 respectively. The back clip and game controller will go on sale on March 4.