Realme Buds Air 2 to feature ANC, 25 hours of battery life

Before 2020 ended, Realme announced the Buds Air Pro earphones as the best wireless earbuds it makes. It also happened to be the cheapest pair of earbuds in the market featuring ANC. Realme, however, wants to democratize ANC with its upcoming audio product. Realme has gone ahead revealing most of the features and even the design of these earbuds, along with the name of the earbuds. Also Read - Google adds 50 new education focussed features to Classroom, Meet

The Buds Air 2 will get the Active Noise Cancellation feature from the Realme Buds Air Pro. However, Realme will use an inferior version of ANC system from the Buds Air Pro. The system is rated at 25db, which is lesser than the 34db ANC system from the Buds Air Pro. Realme is also claiming better battery life as well as lower latency from improved gaming performance. Also Read - AirTags to iPad Mini 2021: These products could launch on Apple's March 16 event

Realme Buds Air 2 features teased

While the launch is still a few days away, Realme revealed a majority of the features. The Buds Air 2 will gain Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which is a bigger deal for users of the original Buds Air earbuds. Additionally, the images also confirm better passive noise isolation courtesy of the silicon ear tips. Also Read - Moto E7 Power: Top five alternatives from Realme Narzo 20A to Poco C3

The earbuds will rely on a new 10mm single driver unit with superior Diamond-like Coating, which Realme says can help deliver a superior audio experience. Realme has cut down on latency too – the Buds Air 2 will have an 88ms latency rating, which is the best in Realme’s earbuds lineup.

Realme also claims up to 22.5 hours of battery life with the ANC switched on while it can go up to 25 hours without ANC. There’s no rating given for the individual earbuds but Realme promises two hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging. The Buds Pro inspired design of the case could hint at bigger battery life.

Additionally, Realme released a teaser video that announces a collaboration with The Chainsmokers for the Buds Air 2. Given that Realme has a habit of releasing special edition variants, we could expect to see a special edition Buds Air 2 celebrating The Chainsmokers.

All that’s left is the pricing and Realme will reserve it for the launch event. The Buds Air 2 is expected to cost as much as the original price of the Realme Buds Air. The Buds Air Pro costs Rs 4,999 and its only obvious that Realme will price the Buds Air 2 under that figure.