comscore Realme Air Buds 2 with ANC likely to debut in India soon
Realme Buds Air 2 teaser video suggest India launch imminent

Realme Buds Air 2 teaser video reveal new design aesthetics, the TWS earbuds are expected to offer active noise cancellation (ANC), transparent mode

Realme might soon bring a successor to the Realme Buds Air, as company’s India chief Madhav Sheth revealed a new TWS (truly wireless) earbuds in a teaser video. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 series could launch in India in last week of February

While it was confirmed that the Realme Buds Air 2 will arrive in Q1, 2021, Sheth has now shared a fair glimpse of what the upcoming TWS earbuds will look like. The 45-second video posted on Madhav’s Twitter handle unveils a black oval-shaped case. The earbuds appear quite similar like the affordable Buds Air Pro version. The CEO didn’t share any specific details about the upcoming Realme Buds Air 2, however, Sheth did gave a hint of ANC feature. Also Read - Realme to launch gaming accessories alongside Narzo 30 in India: Report

“I enjoy noise-free music which comes in with the Active Noise Cancellation feature,” VP of Realme, Madhav Sheth’s tweet reads. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro details leaked after company starts teasing India launch

Apparently, the Realme Buds Air 2 appeared on Realme Link app as well. As per a screenshot shared by GSMArena, the Buds Air 2 was seen listed in the app’s Add device>Audio section. The listing showed the TWS earbuds featuring design aesthetics similar to Realme Buds Air Pro. The screenshot corroborates the latest teaser video unveiling an all-black case. As per previous reports, the Buds Air 2 was spotted on Malaysia’s SIRM (Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia) certification. The new TWS earbuds carried a model number RMX2003.

Apart from the ANC feature, the upcoming Realme Buds Air 2 TWS is expected to sport a transparency mode that will enable users to hear outside sound while tuning to their favourite playlist. Although it isn’t clear as to when the new TWS earbuds will hit the store shelves but given the earbuds have appeared in the fair form we might get a launch date for Realme Buds Air 2 quite soon.

To recall, the Realme Buds Air was introduced in December 2019, while the Pro version came last October. The Buds Air came with wireless charging, support for touch controls, and a dedicated gaming mode. It would be interesting to see what new changes Realme will implement on the second-generation Buds Air variant.

  • Published Date: February 16, 2021 9:45 AM IST

