It was recently that Chinese smartphone maker Realme launched the special edition of their truly wireless earbuds — Buds Air Pro in India. Now the company has announced that it will be getting the successor to the Buds Air 2 soon. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India to go for in December 2020

As per a GSMArena report, Realme India CEO Madhav Seth confirmed in an interview that Realme will bring the Realme Buds Air 2 wireless earphone in the first quarter of 2021. Also Read - Realme X7 Pro 5G spotted on Realme India website, launch imminent

Not only that, but Realme also confirmed that it will also bring smart home solutions to its customers by launching the Realme Smart Bulbs in India in Q1 2021. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro review: The more, the merrier

These smart bulbs will be controlled by the company’s Realme Link app which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Focus on IoT and smart homes

“2021 is going to be an even more thrilling year for our AIoT segment as we plan to launch more than 100 products. We are working towards building Realme’s ecosystem in India, to democratize leading technology and empower everyone’s life.”, said Seth in an interview to GSMArena.

Seth further went on to add that the Indian customers will be treated to some of the surprise launches that the company has planned in the coming year. Details regarding the products will be announced in the coming days.

The company said that it has “performed exceedingly well” in the AIoT segment as one of the new entrants this year. If you consider the current AIoT lineup, Realme bring to India customers choices in terms of a fitness band, smartwatches, TWS earphones, smart plugs, security camera, and Smart TVs.

What’s in store?

Affordable IoT is in huge demand with more people wanting to enter the smart homes ecosystem and with Realme, they can explore the possibility thanks to their affordable lineup of IoT products.

Realme has been able to keep itself busy during the past couple of months as it recently expanded its smartwatch portfolio in India by launching three new smartwatches — Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Master Edition and the Realme Watch S Pro.

In terms of the pricing, the Realme Watch S has been priced at Rs 4,999 while the Watch S Master Edition and the Watch S Pro have been priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.