Realme Buds Air 3 Neo noise-cancelling earphones set for launch on July 12

Realme will launch its next smartphone, the GT 2 Explorer Master Edition, on July 12, but it is not going to be the only new product by the company. Realme has teased it will also launch its next pair

Realme will launch its next smartphone, the GT 2 Explorer Master Edition, on July 12, but it is not going to be the only new product by the company. Realme has teased it will also launch its next pair of truly wireless earbuds. It is called the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo and these new earbuds will be an upgrade to the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo that was launched last year in Pakistan.

On its China website, Realme has revealed what the Buds Air 3 Neo looks like. The design is nothing like the previous one as the Buds Air 3 Neo ditches the in-ear pod design for a steam design. But, at the same time, the Buds Air Neo 3 looks very similar to the Dizo Buds Z Pro, which is available in India for Rs 2,999. The poster on the website shows the earbuds will come in white colour with silver accents on the stem.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo features

Realme has not specified the features of the Buds Air 3 Neo yet, but considering it will be a successor to the Buds Air Neo 2, we can expect to come with at least active noise-cancellation and environmental noise cancellation, as well as a low latency mode for gaming. The Buds Air 3 Neo’s price is also not clear but just for the ballpark, the predecessor was launched at PKR 7,999, which is roughly Rs 3,800.

The launch of the Buds Air 3 Neo will take place at the debut of the GT 2 Explorer Master Edition, the looks of which are already out. Ahead of the July 12 event, Realme shared photos of the upcoming phone to show a new design that looks elegant. Realme has gone for an elegant beige colour for the rear panel, while brown trims on the corners look more like the flaps of a casing, protecting the phone’s slab. The specifications of the phone are not officially out, but a leak suggests there will be a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 120Hz AMOLED display, 50-megapixel cameras, and a 100W charging battery.

  • Published Date: July 5, 2022 7:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 5, 2022 7:27 PM IST

