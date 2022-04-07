Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick launched in India today: Check out price, specs, offers, sale

Realme unveiled Realme Smart TV Stick and Realme Buds Air 3 alongside Realme Book Prime, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme 9 4G in India today, i.e., April 7. The company launched all the devices in a virtual event via its official social media channels. To recall, the Realme Book Prime laptop was launched globally alongside the Realme Buds Air 3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona. Also Read - Realme Book Prime launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Realme is also opening its first flagship store in Ahmedabad.

Realme Smart TV Stick price

The Realme Smart TV Stick is priced at Rs 2,999, and it will be available for sale from April 13 from 12 pm onwards. The Realme Smart TV Stick will be available for sale on realme.com, Flipkart, and other retail partners. Also Read - Realme 9 4G launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Realme Buds Air 3 price

Realme Buds Air 3 is priced at Rs 3,999. The special offer in the first sale would be Rs 3,499. The company is giving Rs 500 off on the buds. The first sale of the buds will start today on realme.com and Flipkart from 2 pm. It is launched in striking starry blue and galaxy white.

Realme Smart TV Stick specifications

The Realme Smart TV Stick runs on Android 11 TV and offers full-HD resolution at 60 frames per second streaming capabilities. It is powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

The company has given built-in entertainment platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. The OTT platforms allow users to access all their content in one place. Besides, The Realme Smart TV stick offers access to Google Play, Google Play Games, and other services.

Realme Buds Air 3 specifications

The Realme Buds Air 3 is launched with TUV Rheinland-certified ANC to reduce external noise by up to 42dB. The company had a live test of the Buds Air 3 at the launch event to test the accuracy of the Active Noise Cancellation. The tech giant has provided two microphones- one is outside, and the other is inside. Additionally, the buds feature 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers with a transparency mode. The company claims to deliver up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge with the case. However, the buds are also claimed to deliver 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. The Realme Buds Air 3 are IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance.