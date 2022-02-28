Realme Buds Air 3 India launch timeline tipped: Check out the expected price, specs, features

The launch timeline of the upcoming Realme Buds Air 3 has been tipped recently. Tipster Mukul Sharma exclusively revealed the launch timeline of the Buds Air 3. As per Sharma, the Realme Buds Air 3 will launch next month, i.e., March, but the exact date is yet to be announced. Also Read - Nokia C2 2nd Edition, Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus launched at MWC 2022

As per the report, the earbuds could be launched in two color options, including Galaxy White and Starry Blue. Additionally, the live photos of the earbuds are also revealed by the Realme via its Twitter handle.

Price

The expected price of Realme Buds Air 3 in India could be as low as Rs 4,000, and the launch price of Realme Buds Air 2 could match up to Rs 3,299.

[Exclusive] I can confirm that Realme will launch its next-gen Realme Buds Air 3 in India next month. The TWS will feature 42dB Best-in-class ANC support. Will share more details soon. Meanwhile, here's an exclusive poster for you.

Feel free to retweet.#Realme #RealmeBudsAir3 pic.twitter.com/PuEPjUFg6L — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 26, 2022

Specifications

The report states that Realme Realme Buds Air 3 will feature an in-ear design similar to the Realme Buds Air 2. Additionally, the earphones are said to pack a triple microphone setup and offer active noise cancellation along with a transparent mode. The company could also give an option for a customized audio experience.

Apart from this, users can also find low latency game mode on Realme Buds Air 3. There could be Bass Boost+ mode and an in-ear detection feature that will automatically pause playback when the earbuds are removed from the ear. For connectivity, the earphones might come with a dual device connection feature that will allow the user to connect to two devices simultaneously.

Talking about the battery capacity, the Realme Buds Air 3 will offer a total battery life of 30 hours without ANC and come equipped with a Type-C charging port.

The teaser states that the earbuds will support 48dB best-in-class ANC (active noise cancellation). The Realme Buds Air 3 is expected to come with Bluetooth 5.1, triple-microphone configuration for better voice quality, AAC/SBC audio codec support, gesture control support, Realme Link app support, Transparency Mode, and Bass Boost+ mode.