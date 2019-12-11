Realme Buds Air will launch in India on December 17. The first true wireless earbuds from India’s fourth major smartphone brand is promising to be a compelling brand. While it will launch alongside Realme X2 (previously teased as Realme XT 730G), the earbuds are likely to be the big announcement next week. Ahead of the launch, we already know key features of the device. The price of the true wireless earbuds also leaked via Flipkart. Now, a big feature has been confirmed which will seriously be a game changer in this price segment.

Realme Buds Air will support wireless charging

According to GSMArena, the Realme Buds Air will support wireless charging out of the box. Meaning, you will not need a separate case for wireless charging on the device. This will make Realme Buds Air the cheapest true wireless earbuds with support for wireless charging. It is interesting because Realme does not offer wireless charging option on any of its smartphones. Even its flagship smartphone – the Realme X2 Pro – lacks wireless charging.

This means that people with smartphones like Huawei P30 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will be able to charge the earbuds on the go using reverse wireless charging. The report citing a ‘very reliable source’ adds that these earbuds will also come in black color variant. The source also confirmed to the publication that the initial information about the pricing is likely correct. It means Realme Buds Air will launch in India at a retail price of Rs 5,000 or lower.

After disrupting the smartphone market, Realme could disrupt the market for true wireless earbuds in a big way. These earbuds are said to be available for purchase at launch, which is set for December 17. Realme has revealed use of 12mm bass boost driver and support for instant connection ahead of launch next week. The earbuds are expected to be available in yellow, black and white colors. The leaks so far hint at features seen on Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds but Realme could undercut the price in a big way.