Realme Buds Air design, gesture controls and seamless connection revealed in teaser video

Realme Buds Air has a design similar to that of Apple AirPods but is expected to be a lot cheaper.

  • Published: December 14, 2019 12:52 PM IST
Realme Buds Air Teaser Video

Photo: Realme/Twitter

Realme is set to launch Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G and Realme Buds Air in India on December 17. The Realme Buds Air will debut as the first true wireless earbuds from the company. As a result, the TWS earbuds have hogged all the limelight away from its gaming-centric smartphone. Now, with the launch just a couple of days away, Realme is trying to make the most out of this attention. Realme has been revealing key information about its true wireless earbuds for the past few days. Now, the company has gone a step ahead and showcased key features in a video.

In order to build hype for its first true wireless earbuds, Realme has shared a teaser video on Twitter. The video aims to showcase the true wireless earbuds from all possible angles. In the video, one case see design of Realme’s upcoming TWS earbuds including look, shape and colors. It is clear that Realme Buds Air will come packed in a compact yellow box. The true wireless earbuds will come in yellow, black or white color option. There is no denial that these true wireless earbuds look a lot like the first generation Apple AirPods.

Watch: Realme X2 Pro Review

In the video, Realme fans who got to try these earbuds claim that they are compact and lightweight too. Ahead of the launch, Realme has also confirmed that these true wireless earbuds will support wireless charging. A leak yesterday citing sources claimed that Realme Buds Air will come with a battery life of 17 hours. The number is the total battery life offered by the earbuds as well as its charging case. We already know that these buds come with 12mm dynamic bass boost drivers and support AAC.

One of the big selling points of Realme Buds Air will be instant connection feature. The leaked specification shows use of a custom-designed R1 chipset to enable this feature. It is not clear how it will work and which devices will be supported. There is also mention of dual mic ENC for calling, which reportedly enables noise cancellation. This could be a first for budget true wireless earbuds in the market. Realme Buds Air will charge via USB Type-C port and support features like wear detection and touch control as well. There is also mention of a low latency gaming mode and a retail price of Rs 4,999 in India.

  • Published Date: December 14, 2019 12:52 PM IST

