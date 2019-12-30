comscore Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features and all you need to know
News

Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features and all you need to know

News

The smartphone maker has priced the Realme Buds Air at Rs 3,999. Buyers will be able to choose Buds Air from three color options of Black, White, and Yellow.

  • Published: December 30, 2019 9:41 AM IST
Realme Buds Air Review (5)

Realme’s true wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds Air, will be up for purchase via flash sale on Flipkart and Realme.com today at 12:00 PM (12 noon). These Realme Buds Air wireless earbuds were launched alongside Realme X2 smartphone this month. The company also launched its digital payment service called the Realme PaySa in India. Realme claims that Buds Air can provide a total of 17 hours of music playback using the wireless charging from its charging case.

Related Stories


Realme Buds Air: Sale, Price in India

The smartphone maker has priced the Realme Buds Air at Rs 3,999. Buyers will be able to choose Buds Air from three color options of Black, White, and Yellow. These be available through Realme.com and Flipkart today on December 30 at 12:00 PM.

Realme Buds Air Review: Affordable ‘True Wireless’ earbuds for the masses

Also Read

Realme Buds Air Review: Affordable ‘True Wireless’ earbuds for the masses

Specifications and features

Taking a look at the specifications, the maker has added a number of features to the Buds Air. First up, the wireless buds come with a custom R1 chip. The company clarified that this chip allows for several stand-out features such as the “Super Low Latency” gaming mode. Realme claims that this model can cut down the audio latency or delay by almost half. The company has also added LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm and 12mm audio drivers in the Buds Air.

The wearables also come with Bluetooth v5.0 out of the box for improved connectivity and audio quality. Realme has also added a Dynamic Bass Boost solution to improve bass reproduction. It also features environment noise cancellation during calls. The company has also added LED lights on the case to indicate charging levels Talking about the much-anticipated part, the Buds Air offers 3 hours of playback time.

Watch Video: Realme Buds Air Review

In addition, the case offers 15 hours of additional battery backup. This means that users can enjoy a total of 17-hours of playback. The charging case features a USB Type-C at the bottom along with support for 10W wireless charging. The Buds Air also features instant auto-connect, smart in-ear detection with an optical sensor, touch controls, and built-in Google Assistant support. It will also come with Google Fast Pair support for seamless pairing.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 30, 2019 9:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch
Wearables
Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch
Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W

News

Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W

Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India

News

Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India

Reliance JioPhone Lite might launch soon for calling

News

Reliance JioPhone Lite might launch soon for calling

Vivo to end online exclusive launches in India next year

News

Vivo to end online exclusive launches in India next year

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Flex Review

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

Tata Sky ends Diwali discount on set-top-boxes

Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features

Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch

Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W

Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features
Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W

News

Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W
Best power banks launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best power banks launched in India in 2019
Mi 10 Pro tipped off to feature 66W fast charging

News

Mi 10 Pro tipped off to feature 66W fast charging
Realme X50 5G live images leaked online

News

Realme X50 5G live images leaked online

हिंदी समाचार

साइबरक्राइम : 2020 में ई-कॉमर्स सर्विस देने वाली कंपनियों को बनाया जा सकता है निशाना, संभल कर करें यूज

Realme Buds Air की फ्लैश सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

Google Pixel 4a में होगा पंच-होल डिस्प्ले और 3.5mm ऑडियो जैक!

Realme Buds Air की फ्लैश सेल कल दोपहर 12 बजे , जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Best Xiaomi smartphones launched in India in 2019: Redmi K20 Pro, Mi A3 और Redmi 8A समेत शाओमी के बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

News

Tata Sky ends Diwali discount on set-top-boxes
News
Tata Sky ends Diwali discount on set-top-boxes
Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Realme Buds Air flash sale toady at 12PM: Price in India, features
Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch

Wearables

Apple sued by a NY doctor over atrial fibrillation sensor in Watch
Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W

News

Realme's SuperDart tech could charge at 100W
Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India

News

Oppo A5 2020 new 6GB RAM variant launched in India