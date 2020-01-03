comscore Realme Buds Air flash sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features
Realme Buds Air flash sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features and all you need to know

The smartphone maker has priced the Realme Buds Air at Rs 3,999. Buyers will be able to choose Buds Air from three color options of Black, White, and Yellow.

  • Updated: January 3, 2020 11:42 AM IST
Realme’s true wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds Air, will be up for purchase via flash sale on Flipkart and Realme.com today at 12:00 PM (12 noon). These Realme Buds Air wireless earbuds were launched alongside Realme X2 smartphone last month. The company also launched its digital payment service called the Realme PaySa in India. Realme claims that Buds Air can provide a total of 17 hours of music playback using the wireless charging from its charging case.

Realme Buds Air: Sale, Price in India

The smartphone maker has priced the Realme Buds Air at Rs 3,999. Buyers will be able to choose Buds Air from three color options of Black, White, and Yellow. These be available through Realme.com and Flipkart today on January 3 at 12:00 PM.

Specifications and features

Taking a look at the specifications, Realme has added a number of features to the Buds Air. First up, the wireless buds come with a custom R1 chip. The company clarified that this chip allows for several stand-out features such as the “Super Low Latency” gaming mode. Realme claims that this model can cut down the audio latency or delay by almost half. The company has also added LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm and 12mm audio drivers in the Buds Air.

The wearables also come with Bluetooth v5.0 out of the box for improved connectivity and audio quality. Realme has also added a Dynamic Bass Boost solution to improve bass reproduction. It also features environment noise cancellation during calls. The company has also added LED lights on the case to indicate charging levels Talking about the much-anticipated part, the Buds Air offers 3 hours of playback time.

In addition, the case offers 15 hours of additional battery backup. This means that users can enjoy a total of 17-hours of playback. The charging case features a USB Type-C at the bottom along with support for 10W wireless charging. The Buds Air also features instant auto-connect, smart in-ear detection with an optical sensor, touch controls, and built-in Google Assistant support. It will also come with Google Fast Pair support for seamless pairing.

  • Published Date: January 3, 2020 8:57 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 3, 2020 11:42 AM IST

