Realme Buds Air, the first true wireless earbuds from Realme, will launch in India on December 17. Ahead of launch next week, the company has been teasing some of the key features of these TWS earbuds. The company has also confirmed that Realme Buds Air will support wireless charging out of the box. Now, the full specifications of the true wireless earbuds have leaked. These complete specifications list compare the device to competitors like the Apple AirPods 2 and Noise Shots X-Buds.

Realme Buds Air Full Specifications Leak

According to sources cited by GizmoChina, the Realme Buds Air will come with a battery life of 17 hours. The number is the total battery life offered by the earbuds as well as its charging case. In comparison, the AirPods 2 offer a battery life of 24 hours while Noise Shots X-Buds are rated for 16 hours of battery life. The company had previously confirmed that these buds come with 12nm dynamic bass boost drivers and will support AAC. In comparison, Noise Shots X-Buds support 6mm dual drivers and AAC as well. There is no word on the drivers used by Apple but it could be better than these two.

Realme is touting instant connection as one of the big features of its true wireless earbuds. The leaked specification shows use of a R1 chipset, which could be making it possible. It needs to be seen whether the feature is limited to only Realme phones or works with all Android devices. There is also mention of dual mic ENC for calling, which reportedly enables noise cancellation. This could be a first for budget true wireless earbuds in the market.

The true wireless earbuds will charge via USB Type-C port and support features like wear detection and touch control as well. There is also mention of a low latency gaming mode and availability in black, white and yellow colors. The source has also confirmed that Realme Buds Air will be available for Rs 4,999 in India. This is the same price that first appeared on Flipkart. With its Buds Air, Realme is trying to undercut rival products in the true wireless earbuds market.