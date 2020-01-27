Realme has finally revealed the price of its Buds Air Iconic Cover for its first true wireless earbuds. The company had announced the carrying case alongside the 10,000mAh power bank in classic blue color earlier this month. The company had only revealed the pricing and availability details of the power bank at that time. Both the products were limited to the Indian market. Now, we finally know the availability and price of Realme Buds Air Iconic Cover.

Realme Buds Air Iconic Cover: Price, Availability

According to a tweet by the company, Realme Buds Air Iconic Cover case will be available in India for Rs 399. The carrying case for Realme Buds Air will go on sale from January 28 at 12.30PM IST. The Iconic Cover comes in black, white, yellow and classic blue colors. It will be available for purchase tomorrow from Realme’s own website and Flipkart. These Iconic Cover cases are an effort by Realme to turn itself into a lifestyle brand.

In terms of design, the Iconic Cover from Realme features a tailor-made “R” logo designed by Pentagram. It is designed to fit with the shape of the carrying case of the buds. They are impact resistant and will protect against falls and slip-offs. The company notes that the case offers smooth touch and is made from durable material. It also comes with a metal carabiner, making it easy to carry the wireless earbuds around.

Introducing real style now in Blue with realme Classic Blue Limited Collection.

Get 10000mAh realme Power Bank Classic Blue in sale at 12:30 PM, 26 Jan & realme Buds Air Iconic Cover Classic Blue at 12:30 PM, 28 Jan on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.https://t.co/kcIt0LWQCc pic.twitter.com/enGlwbI7lk — realme (@realmemobiles) January 24, 2020

The Realme Buds Air Iconic Cover features a design that became popular for Apple AirPods. You would have seen these cases at the airport and at malls. Now, Realme is bringing that design officially to its true wireless earbuds. The best part of the case being that it will continue to support wireless charging. Realme Buds Air is available for Rs 3,999 and is the first TWS earbuds from the company. It offers up to 17 hours of playback with the charging case and comes in four different colors.