Realme Buds Air wireless earbuds launch in India: Top Features
Realme Buds Air India launch: Top 5 features expected from the upcoming true wireless earbuds

The Realme Buds Air truly wireless earbuds are set to launch in India tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, here is a look at top features.

  • Updated: December 16, 2019 1:30 PM IST
Realme Buds Air Teaser Video

Photo: Realme/Twitter

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is all set to launch the Realme X2 smartphone and Buds Air true wireless earbuds in India tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, the company has been teasing different aspects of both the devices. The Realme Buds Air, in particular, is the highly anticipated product.

Based on the teasers that we have seen so far, it will bring the best of Apple AirPods at fraction of the cost. It will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com. Interested buyers can also go for “hate to wait sale” and buy it before others on December 17 at 2:00PM. Here is a look at top 5 expected features on the Buds Air.

Realme Buds Air: Top 5 expected features

Bluetooth 5.0

As teased by Realme, the Buds Air will come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The connectivity standard is known to offer a stable connection, good battery life and better audio. 

Easy pairing

Typically, you need to put the Bluetooth headphones into pairing mode to pair with the smartphone. The Buds Air will allow for easy pairing, just like Apple AirPods, thanks to the R1 chip. Simply open the case lid and a pairing request will be sent to your smartphone.

Wireless charging

For the rumored price of Rs 5,999, the truly wireless earbuds will also come with wireless charging feature. It will let you place the Realme Buds Air case on a charging mat to wirelessly charge it.

Gesture Control

Gesture control support will allow you to control the music playback, as well as, accept and reject calls using gesture control. You can double tap to play / pause music, and more.

Built-in voice assistant

The Buds Air comes with built-in voice assistant. You can simply activate the Google Assistant in one touch to make calls, set reminders, and ask for information. The earbuds will also come with dual microphones to offer noise isolation when making phone calls.

  • Published Date: December 16, 2019 12:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 16, 2019 1:30 PM IST

