comscore Realme Buds Air Neo goes on sale at 12PM today | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Buds Air Neo with 17 hours battery life goes on sale at 12PM today: Check price, features
News

Realme Buds Air Neo with 17 hours battery life goes on sale at 12PM today: Check price, features

News

Realme Buds Air Neo is the second true wireless earbuds from Realme in India. It drops some features seen on Realme Buds Air but comes with even more affordable price tag.

  • Published: May 28, 2020 8:34 AM IST
Realme Buds Air Neo

Realme Buds Air Neo, the second true wireless earbuds from the company, will go on second sale today. The company offered these earbuds for purchase as part of a hate-to-wait sale at 3:00PM IST on Monday. Now, it is offering a general sale on the device. Realme claims to have sold out over 10,000 units of the Neo during the hate-to-wait sale. With the Buds Air Neo, Realme is trying to strengthen its position in the TWS market. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A Review: Great battery backup and good gaming performance on budget

Realme Buds Air Neo will go on first sale today at 12:00PM IST via realme.com and Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 2,999, which makes it Rs 1,000 cheaper than the original Buds Air. While they are new, the design is identical to the original true wireless earbuds. It also drops a few features to reach the price point. In a report, Counterpoint Research said that Realme had become #5 player in this segment at the end of 2019. The first true wireless earbuds from Realme has become a successful device and Neo could become even more successful. Also Read - Realme X50t 5G spotted on Google Play listings, could feature Snapdragon 768G SoC

Realme is offering the Buds Air Neo in three color options: White, Green and Red. Like the original true wireless earbuds, it also supports instant connection with the help of Google Fast Pair. If you have a Realme smartphone then the buds will show up as soon as you open the lid. It relies on a 13mm large drive that supports dynamic bass boost. There is also a Realme R1 custom chip for fast and stable connection. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom launched with 60x zoom and periscope lens: Price, Specifications

Realme Buds Air Review: Affordable ‘True Wireless’ earbuds for the masses

Also Read

Realme Buds Air Review: Affordable ‘True Wireless’ earbuds for the masses

The new true wireless earbuds from Realme also supports Super Low Latency Gaming Mode and has touch controls as well. The earbuds are rated for three hours of music listening time and can be extended to 17 hours with the charging case. They sport the same in-ear design like Buds Air and each earbud weighs only 4.1 grams. The Buds Air Neo can be customized using the Realme Link App. They are IPX4 rated and support SBC and AAC codecs. It relies on a microUSB port for charging and lacks wireless charging support.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 28, 2020 8:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme Buds Air Neo goes on sale at 12PM today
News
Realme Buds Air Neo goes on sale at 12PM today
Honor 9X Pro second special sale today at 12PM: Price, offers and more

News

Honor 9X Pro second special sale today at 12PM: Price, offers and more

PUBG Mobile: New 'Fourex' map leaked in beta version

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: New 'Fourex' map leaked in beta version

Hero Electronix unveils Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India

News

Hero Electronix unveils Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India

TikTok and Douyin are a big hit in China during the lockdown

News

TikTok and Douyin are a big hit in China during the lockdown

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme Buds Air Neo goes on sale at 12PM today

Honor 9X Pro second special sale today at 12PM: Price, offers and more

Hero Electronix unveils Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India

TikTok and Douyin are a big hit in China during the lockdown

Google tests new voice-based payment feature

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Buds Air Neo goes on sale at 12PM today

News

Realme Buds Air Neo goes on sale at 12PM today
Honor 9X Pro second special sale today at 12PM: Price, offers and more

News

Honor 9X Pro second special sale today at 12PM: Price, offers and more
Honor 9X Pro sale on May 28 for pre-registered users: Check details

News

Honor 9X Pro sale on May 28 for pre-registered users: Check details
Realme Narzo 10A Review

Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review
Realme X50t 5G spotted on Google Play listings | BGR India

News

Realme X50t 5G spotted on Google Play listings | BGR India

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 9X Pro की ऑनलाइन सेल आज, मिल रहा है 3,000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Vivo X50 और Vivo X50 Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ टीज, जानिए क्या होगा खास

शाओमी (Xiaomi) भारत में लॉन्च करेगा पहला Mi Laptop, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस!

PUBG Mobile पर आने वाला है नया मोड, मिलेंगे देवता और अन्य फीचर

रिलायंस जियो का यूजर्स को तोहफा, अब इन प्लान्स पर मिलेगा एडिशनल डाटा

Latest Videos

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features

News

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features
MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

News

Realme Buds Air Neo goes on sale at 12PM today
News
Realme Buds Air Neo goes on sale at 12PM today
Honor 9X Pro second special sale today at 12PM: Price, offers and more

News

Honor 9X Pro second special sale today at 12PM: Price, offers and more
Hero Electronix unveils Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India

News

Hero Electronix unveils Qubo Smart Home Security Camera in India
TikTok and Douyin are a big hit in China during the lockdown

News

TikTok and Douyin are a big hit in China during the lockdown
Google tests new voice-based payment feature

News

Google tests new voice-based payment feature