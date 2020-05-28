Realme Buds Air Neo goes on sale at 12PM today

Realme Buds Air Neo, the second true wireless earbuds from the company, will go on second sale today. The company offered these earbuds for purchase as part of a hate-to-wait sale at 3:00PM IST on Monday. Now, it is offering a general sale on the device. Realme claims to have sold out over 10,000 units of the Neo during the hate-to-wait sale. With the Buds Air Neo, Realme is trying to strengthen its position in the TWS market. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A Review: Great battery backup and good gaming performance on budget

Realme Buds Air Neo will go on first sale today at 12:00PM IST via realme.com and Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 2,999, which makes it Rs 1,000 cheaper than the original Buds Air. While they are new, the design is identical to the original true wireless earbuds. It also drops a few features to reach the price point. In a report, Counterpoint Research said that Realme had become #5 player in this segment at the end of 2019. The first true wireless earbuds from Realme has become a successful device and Neo could become even more successful.

Realme is offering the Buds Air Neo in three color options: White, Green and Red. Like the original true wireless earbuds, it also supports instant connection with the help of Google Fast Pair. If you have a Realme smartphone then the buds will show up as soon as you open the lid. It relies on a 13mm large drive that supports dynamic bass boost. There is also a Realme R1 custom chip for fast and stable connection.

The new true wireless earbuds from Realme also supports Super Low Latency Gaming Mode and has touch controls as well. The earbuds are rated for three hours of music listening time and can be extended to 17 hours with the charging case. They sport the same in-ear design like Buds Air and each earbud weighs only 4.1 grams. The Buds Air Neo can be customized using the Realme Link App. They are IPX4 rated and support SBC and AAC codecs. It relies on a microUSB port for charging and lacks wireless charging support.