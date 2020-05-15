Realme Buds Air Neo leaked online, to be launched soon

Realme announced the Realme Buds Air wireless headphones at the presentation of Realme X2, which made its debut in December 2019. Since then, several leaks have appeared on the internet for its lite version of the headphones, called Realme Buds Air Neo. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro: TWS Earbuds under Rs 5,000 compared

Realme will launch eight new products on May 25 in China, and one of them could be the new wireless earbuds from the company, which has now leaked online detailing its specifications and press images. According to 91Mobiles, the new wireless headphones will lack a USB Type-C port and wireless charging support. As an alternative to USB Type-C, the company will equip a standard Micro-USB port to keep costs within a certain range.

As seen in the leaked images, the Neo will have a similar aesthetic design as its predecessor, Realme Buds Air. It will also be available in two color options of Black and White, with a charging case that has an LED light to indicate the battery status and a button for synchronization.

Realme Buds Air Neo specifications

The TWS headphones will work on the protocol with Bluetooth 5.0. Also, the new Realme Buds Air Neo will receive a special R1 chip, which will improve sound quality and reduce the battery load. As per the leaks, the device will get 13mm emitters and provide up to 17 hours of battery life usage on a single charge. Realme will also offer a special gaming mode feature that will reduce the signal latency delay by 51%.

The report doesn’t detail the price of next TWS earbuds from the company, but says, that it will be more affordable than Buds Air thanks to some compromises in the characteristics. Similar to Apple’s AirPods, the Neo does not adopt an in-ear style design, for the convenience of those who find them too bulky. The new Realme Buds Air Neo will be aimed at those looking for competent earbuds, but that don’t cost much.