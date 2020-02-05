Realme Buds Air Neo now spotted at IMDA certification

After receiving the NCC certification, the anticipated Realme Buds Air Neo have now reportedly got certified by IMDA too. It is no secret that Realme is indeed testing these Buds Air Neo beacuse the same were teased in Realme’s UI introduction video as well. Recently, the upcoming wireless earphones were spotted at NCC certification, which not only revealed the moniker but also gave first look at the live images of Realme Buds Air Neo in white color.

The alleged IMDA certification listing screenshot shared by a Twitter user notes the same model number RMA205 as the NCC listing from last month. Although it is not clear if the shared screenshot is legit or fake. To recall from the NCC certification of Taiwan, the upcoming Buds Air Neo will look no different from existing Buds Air in terms of design.

The NCC listing noted model number RMA205 and revealed that the Buds Air Neo will come powered by 25mAh battery. The supplied images had also reveal charging case, which interestingly had a micro USB port instead of the Type-C port. It appears that Realme Buds Air Neo might be an affordable version of the Realme Buds Air.

Realme Buds Air Neo receive the IMDA certification. Could launch soon.#Realme #RealmeBudsAirNeo pic.twitter.com/UhYQ221Kla — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 5, 2020

The Realme Buds Air wireless earbuds were launched alongside Realme X2 smartphone last month. Realme claims that Buds Air can provide a total of 17 hours of music playback using the wireless charging from its charging case. The charging case features a USB Type-C at the bottom along with support for 10W wireless charging.

Watch Video: Realme Buds Air Review

The existing Buds Air also features instant auto-connect, smart in-ear detection with an optical sensor, touch controls, and built-in Google Assistant support. It will also come with Google Fast Pair support for seamless pairing.