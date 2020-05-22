Realme Buds Air Neo price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch

The Realme Buds Air Neo, the company’s new true wireless earbuds, will launch in India on May 25. The truly wireless earbuds will debut alongside its first-ever smartwatch, the Realme Watch, and Realme TV next week. Now, an alleged promotional poster for the Buds Air Neo has leaked online detailing its price. Also Read - Realme TV smart remote first look teased, dedicated keys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Ahead of launch next week, Flipkart seems to have inadvertently revealed the price of Realme’s new true wireless earbuds. According to the listing spotted by MySmartPrice, Buds Air Neo will be priced at Rs 2,999 in India. The new Realme Buds Air Neo will be aimed at those looking for competent earbuds, but that don’t cost much. The TWS earbuds will also be available in three color options to choose from. Including – Red, White, and Olive Green. Also Read - Realme Band to go on open sale from May 28: Price in India, features and more

Realme Buds Air Neo leaked specifications

According to previous leaks and rumors, the Realme Buds Air Neo will have a similar aesthetic design as its predecessor, the Buds Air. It will also come with a charging case that has an LED light to indicate the battery status and a button for synchronization. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India and other details

The new TWS headphones will work on the protocol with Bluetooth 5.0. In addition, the new Buds Air Neo will receive a special R1 chip. That will improve sound quality and give sufficient battery life usage. As per the leaks, the device will also get 13mm emitters. Realme will also offer a special gaming mode feature that will reduce the signal latency delay by 51%.

As per the tweet shared by Realme’s CEO, Madhav Sethi revealed that the company has achieved the 1 Million Units milestone for smart audio IoT products. With the upcoming launch of the Buds Air Neo, it is planning to bring a lifestyle change for today’s youth. The device will be up for sale on Flipkart, Realme’s own e-store, and various offline retail avenues.