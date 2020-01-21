comscore Realme Buds Air Neo real-life images, specifications spotted at NCC
Realme Buds Air Neo real-life images, specifications spotted at NCC

These upcoming Realme Buds Air Neo look no different in terms of design as the current Realme Buds Air.

  • Published: January 21, 2020 10:08 AM IST
realme-buds-air-neo-ncc-indiashopps

Image via Indiashopps

After the Realme Buds Air, the Chinese company seems to be looking to launch another version of the wireless earphones – Realme Buds Air Neo – as well. Recently, the company had teased these Buds Air Neo in its Realme UI introduction video. Now, the wireless earphones have stopped by NCC certification which has not only revealed the moniker but also the live images.

As per the NCC certification of Taiwan (first spotted by Indiashopps), these upcoming Realme Buds Air Neo look no different in terms of design as the current Realme Buds Air. These have been listed with model number RMA205 and will come powered by 25mAh battery. The supplied images for NCC certification also reveal charging case, which interestingly comes with micro USB port unlike the Buds Air that has the Type-C port.

It appears that Realme Buds Air Neo might be an affordable version of the Realme Buds Air. The Realme Buds Air wireless earbuds were launched alongside Realme X2 smartphone last month. The company also launched its digital payment service called the Realme PaySa in India. Realme claims that Buds Air can provide a total of 17 hours of music playback using the wireless charging from its charging case.

Specifications and features

Taking a look at the specifications, Realme has added a number of features to the Buds Air. First up, the wireless buds come with a custom R1 chip. The company clarified that this chip allows for several stand-out features such as the “Super Low Latency” gaming mode. Realme claims that this model can cut down the audio latency or delay by almost half. The company has also added LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm and 12mm audio drivers in the Buds Air.

The wearables also come with Bluetooth v5.0 out of the box for improved connectivity and audio quality. Realme has also added a Dynamic Bass Boost solution to improve bass reproduction. It also features environment noise cancellation during calls. The company has also added LED lights on the case to indicate charging levels Talking about the much-anticipated part, the Buds Air offers 3 hours of playback time.

In addition, the case offers 15 hours of additional battery backup. This means that users can enjoy a total of 17-hours of playback. The charging case features a USB Type-C at the bottom along with support for 10W wireless charging. The Buds Air also features instant auto-connect, smart in-ear detection with an optical sensor, touch controls, and built-in Google Assistant support. It will also come with Google Fast Pair support for seamless pairing.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 21, 2020 10:08 AM IST

