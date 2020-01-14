comscore Realme Buds Air Neo teased in Realme's new UI video | BGR India
Realme Buds Air Neo teased in Realme's new UI video

The company teased Dual Earphone feature, which also showcased the name of Realme Buds Air Neo.

  • Published: January 14, 2020 11:35 AM IST
Last month, Realme launched its first true wireless Realme Buds Air earphones in India, and now it seems there is another version coming. The Chinese company has teased away Realme Buds Air Neo wireless earphones in its Realme UI introduction video.

On Sunday, Realme revealed its own Android 10-based Realme UI for a stock Android experience. In the same video, the company teased Dual Earphone feature, which also showcased the name of Realme Buds Air Neo, first reported by GizChina. As of now, we can only assume that Realme Buds Air Neo might be a new pair of earphones in development, and these might bring active noise cancellation, which is missing in Buds Air.

Realme Buds Air Review: Affordable ‘True Wireless’ earbuds for the masses

Realme Buds Air Review: Affordable ‘True Wireless’ earbuds for the masses

The Realme Buds Air wireless earbuds were launched alongside Realme X2 smartphone last month. The company also launched its digital payment service called the Realme PaySa in India. Realme claims that Buds Air can provide a total of 17 hours of music playback using the wireless charging from its charging case.

Specifications and features

Taking a look at the specifications, Realme has added a number of features to the Buds Air. First up, the wireless buds come with a custom R1 chip. The company clarified that this chip allows for several stand-out features such as the “Super Low Latency” gaming mode. Realme claims that this model can cut down the audio latency or delay by almost half. The company has also added LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm and 12mm audio drivers in the Buds Air.

The wearables also come with Bluetooth v5.0 out of the box for improved connectivity and audio quality. Realme has also added a Dynamic Bass Boost solution to improve bass reproduction. It also features environment noise cancellation during calls. The company has also added LED lights on the case to indicate charging levels Talking about the much-anticipated part, the Buds Air offers 3 hours of playback time.

Watch Video: Realme Buds Air Review

In addition, the case offers 15 hours of additional battery backup. This means that users can enjoy a total of 17-hours of playback. The charging case features a USB Type-C at the bottom along with support for 10W wireless charging. The Buds Air also features instant auto-connect, smart in-ear detection with an optical sensor, touch controls, and built-in Google Assistant support. It will also come with Google Fast Pair support for seamless pairing.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2020 11:35 AM IST

