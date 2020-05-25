Realme today launched three more products in India. The company took the wraps off its first-ever Realme TV and Realme Watch. At the launch event, the brand also showed off its latest pair of Realme Buds Air Neo, which is priced at Rs 2,999 in India. The Chinese company already offers wireless earphones in India, and has now launched a new set. The newly launched Realme Buds Air Neo earphones are the successor to the Realme Buds Air.

Realme Buds Air Neo: Price in India, sale date, features

The Buds Air made its debut in 2019 and marked Realme’s entry into the true wireless audio space in the country. The Realme Buds Air Neo price in India starts from Rs 2,999. Comparatively, its predecessor comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999 in India. The brand will be selling its new audio product in three color options, including green, white and red. It will soon be available via offline stores. The latest audio product from Realme will go on sale today at 3:00PM.

Realme confirmed a few features before the official India launch. The new set of wireless earphones is powered by 13mm drivers. The company claims that with the Realme Buds Air Neo, users will get about 3 hours of playback on a single charge. The charging case of the earphones will add 17 hours of playback, as per the brand. They offer support for dual-channel transmission.

It supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The wireless earphones also come with super-low latency mode. Realme says that this mode will offer “50 percent lower latency compared to normal mode.” The earbuds also feature touch controls for music, calls, voice assistance, and more. The earphones will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com.