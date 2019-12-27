comscore Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: Price in India and all you need to know
News

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: Price in India and all you need to know

News

The smartphone maker has priced the Realme Buds Air at Rs 3,999. Buyers will be able to choose Buds Air from three color options of Black, White, and Yellow.

  • Published: December 27, 2019 9:03 AM IST
realme-buds-air-sale-india-official

Realme’s true wireless earbuds will now be made available next week on December 30 at 12:00 PM (12 noon). The Realme Buds Air wireless earbuds were launched alongside Realme X2 smartphone this month. The company also launched its digital payment service called the Realme PaySa. Realme claims that Buds Air can provide a total of 17 hours of music playback using the wireless charging from its charging case.

Related Stories


Realme Buds Air: Sale, Price in India

The smartphone maker has priced the Realme Buds Air at Rs 3,999. Buyers will be able to choose Buds Air from three color options of Black, White, and Yellow. These be available through Realme.com and Flipkart on December 30 at 12:00 PM.

Watch Video: Realme Buds Air Review

Specifications

Taking a look at the specifications, Realme has added a number of features to the Realme Buds Air. First up, the wireless buds come with a custom R1 chip. The company clarified that this chip allows for several stand-out features such as the “Super Low Latency” gaming mode. Realme claims that this model can cut down the audio latency or delay by almost half. The company has also added LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm and 12mm audio drivers in the Buds Air.

The wearables also come with Bluetooth v5.0 out of the box for improved connectivity and audio quality. Realme has also added a Dynamic Bass Boost solution to improve bass reproduction. It also features environment noise cancellation during calls. The company has also added LED lights on the case to indicate charging levels Talking about the much-anticipated part, the Buds Air offers 3 hours of playback time.

Realme Buds Air Review: Affordable ‘True Wireless’ earbuds for the masses

Also Read

Realme Buds Air Review: Affordable ‘True Wireless’ earbuds for the masses

In addition, the case offers 15 hours of additional battery backup. This means that users can enjoy a total of 17-hours of playback. The charging case features a USB Type-C at the bottom along with support for 10W wireless charging. The wireless Buds Air also features instant auto-connect, smart in-ear detection with an optical sensor, touch controls, and built-in Google Assistant support. It will also come with Google Fast Pair support for seamless pairing.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 27, 2019 9:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric
News
Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric
Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

News

Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report

News

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

Most Popular

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric

Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report

BGR India: Daily News Wrap

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know
Best phones launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best phones launched in India in 2019
10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more

News

10 most searched smartphones on Google in 2019: Redmi Note 8 Pro, Vivo S1, Realme 5 and more
Oppo Enco Free TWS earbuds launched

News

Oppo Enco Free TWS earbuds launched
Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 now available on open sale in India

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 now available on open sale in India

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel के 558 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान में मिलेगा डेली 3GB डाटा, घटाई वैलिडिटी

Realme Buds Air की अगली फ्लैश सेल 30 दिसंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे होगी, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vivo S1 Pro भारत में इस कीमत के साथ होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

टेलीकॉम कंपनियों को ट्राई से मिली राहत, टैरिफ पर लानी होगी पारदर्शिता

Huawei P40 Pro में होगी फुल डिस्प्ले स्क्रीन, फ्रंट पैनल लीक से हुआ खुलासा

News

Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric
News
Tesla Cybertruck cloned by Russian YouTubers but it is not electric
Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

News

Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue
Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Air next flash sale on December 30: All you need to know
Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report

News

Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report
BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap