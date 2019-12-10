Realme Buds Air price listed by Flipkart ahead of launch next week

Realme Buds Air, the first true wireless earbuds from Realme, will launch in India on December 17. The true wireless earbuds will debut alongside Realme XT 730G (rebranded Realme X2) next week. Ahead of its launch, Realme has detailed some of the key features of the earbuds on its website. It is also offering Rs 400 coupon for those planning to buy the earbuds ahead of the launch. The only missing piece of information missing has been the price but not for long.

Realme Buds Air Price Listed by Flipkart Ahead of Launch

Ahead of launch next week, Flipkart seems to have inadvertently revealed the price of Realme’s true wireless earbuds. According to the listing spotted by MySmartPrice, Realme Buds Air will be priced at Rs 4,999 in India. The pricing is inline with the price of Realme Wireless Youth Buds in Philippines. It was listed for 3,499 Philippines Peso (around Rs 4,900), which makes it a really cheap offering. There is a possibility that the final price will be even lower than the one listed by Flipkart.

In a microsite for the product, Realme has shared more details about its true wireless earbuds. As the name implies, Realme Buds Air will be truly wireless, meaning there will be no wires connecting the buds. The fourth largest smartphone brand in the country is also claiming that these buds packs 12mm bass boost driver for improved sound quality. The big feature teased by the company is instant connection where the buds will pair with the device as soon as you open the case.

This could be a game changer for the budget true wireless earbuds which lack such a feature. The only earbuds that support this feature include the Samsung Galaxy Buds, Huawei Freebuds 3 and Apple AirPods. If this works as advertised then we are looking at a feature not available on other earbuds in this price segment. The Realme Buds Air will launch in Yellow, Black and White colors in India. The company is also teasing the launch of a Star Wars Edition product next week.