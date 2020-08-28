comscore Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro | BGR India
Realme Buds Air Pro could look like AirPods Pro, may bring noise cancellation feature

Realme has filed patents for a new pair of wireless earbuds. The new earbuds may bring noise cancellation and bring AirPods Pro-like design with silicon eartips.

  • Published: August 28, 2020 11:10 AM IST
Realme Buds Air Neo

Representational Image

Realme shook up the wireless earbuds market late last year with its Buds Air. At a very low price of Rs 3,999, the Buds Air offered the convenience of the AirPods without many compromises. However, Realme isn’t done yet and is working on a new pair of earbuds with premium features. These may be called the Realme Buds Air Pro and bring noise cancellation in to the equation. The earbuds may even look like the Apple AirPods Pro. Also Read - Realme Buds Classic India launch on August 18: Check features and other details

As revealed by a report from 91Mobiles, Realme has filed patents for a new pair of earbuds in China. The earbuds don’t have any name yet and still have nothing in terms of specifications. However, the earbuds look almost similar to the Apple AirPods Pro, complete with the eartips. While the design is in a concept stage, the buds show a proximity sensor for now. Unlike the AirPods Pro though, these earbuds have longer sticks when compared to the AirPods. Also Read - Realme Buds 3 to feature Active noise-cancellation, launching this month

Are these the Realme Buds Air Pro?

There have been speculations in regards to a new pair of wireless earbuds from Realme. Expected to be called the Realme Buds Air Pro, it could bring a couple of premium features. Speculations suggest the presence of noise cancellation on the Pro variant. If Realme goes on to offer active noise cancellation for these earbuds, we may look at an AirPods Pro competitor. That said, given Realme’s pocket-friendly pricing strategies, it could settle for better passive noise cancellation. Also Read - Realme Buds Air Neo Review: Decent wireless audio experience made more affordable

realme buds air pro concept

Compared to the Realme Buds Air, the Pro could come with longer battery life. The Buds Air could last at most a total of two hours on before needing a refill from the case. The Pro models may end up getting bigger batteries for longer usage. You can also expect wireless charging to be present on the Pro model.

Most importantly, the Realme Buds Air Pro could get larger drivers with better audio performance. It could feature a dedicated bass mode similar to the Oppo Enco W31 earbuds. Realme may also allow tuning the audio with some additional software features via the Realme Link app.

Given that these are just patents, it would be too early to start waiting for these earbuds. However, Realme is fast when it comes to R&D and it could launch it by the end of 2020. After all, Realme was the first OEM to come with truly wireless earbuds at cheaper prices late last year.

As of now, Realme sells three wireless earbuds in India. The Realme Buds Air comes at Rs 3,999 with wireless charging and smart wear detection. Then there’s the Buds Air Neo that shed wireless charging and wear detection to attain a lower price of Rs 2,999. The Realme Buds Q are fully in-ear earphones aimed at the masses with a price of Rs 1,999.

Best Sellers