Realme, the fourth major smartphone brand in the country, is set to launch two new products today. At an event in New Delhi, the former sub-brand of Oppo will launch the Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air. If the past announcements are anything to go by, we could also see one more thing from the company today. Ahead of the launch, the company has already revealed some of the key information about these devices.

Realme X2, Realme Buds Air: How to watch live stream and Expected Price

Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air pricing have already leaked and there might not be much surprise at the event today. The Realme X2 is tipped to be available in two different storage variants. The base model might offer 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 19,999. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage could be priced at Rs 20,999. The smartphone is said to go on sale starting December 20. Realme Buds Air, on the other hand, is likely to be priced at Rs 4,999, according to a Flipkart listing leaked last week. The launch event is set to begin at 12.30PM IST and the company is streaming the launch live on its website, YouTube and Facebook.

Realme X2: Specifications

Realme X2 is not a new smartphone and it was first launched in China in September. The company calls it as its mid-range flagship smartphone. It sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 730G mobile platform, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The real selling point is the Snapdragon 730G mobile chipset, which will make it direct competitor to Redmi K20 in India. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The main camera on the back of Realme X2 is the 64-megapixel shooter with wide f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. The second camera is an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. There is also a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It sports an under display fingerprint sensor and runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. There is also a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC fast charging.

Realme Buds Air: Expected Features

The most interesting product from Realme today will be the Realme Buds Air. It is the first true wireless earbuds from the company. The specifications of the earbuds have already leaked, revealing a custom-designed R1 chipset. Realme is promising instant connection, noise cancellation and up to 17 hours of battery life. Other features listed include low latency gaming mode and wear detection. This could be a new game changer for the true wireless earbuds market.