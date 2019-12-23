comscore Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM
Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM: Price in India, specifications and all you need to know

The smartphone maker has priced the Realme Buds Air at Rs 3,999. Buyers will be able to choose Buds Air from three color options of Black, White, and Yellow.

  • Published: December 23, 2019 9:22 AM IST
Realme Buds Air Review (5)

Realme’s first true wireless earbuds, Realme Buds Air, will be up for its first flash sale on Flipkart and Realme.com today. The sale is scheduled to take place at 12:00 PM (12 noon). The Realme Buds Air wireless earbuds were launched last week alongside Realme X2 smartphone. The company also launched its digital payment service called the Realme PaySa. Realme claims that Buds Air can provide a total of 17 hours of music playback using the wireless charging from its charging case.

Realme Buds Air: Price in India

The smartphone maker has priced the Realme Buds Air at Rs 3,999. Buyers will be able to choose Buds Air from three color options of Black, White, and Yellow. These be available today at 12:00 PM on Flipkart and Realme’s own official website. Realme had previously conducted a special ‘Hate-to-Wait’ early bird sale on the launch day itself.

Specifications

Taking a look at the specifications, the company has added a number of features to the Buds Air. First up, the wireless buds come with a custom R1 chip. The company clarified that this chip allows for several stand-out features such as the “Super Low Latency” gaming mode. Realme claims that this model can cut down the audio latency or delay by almost half. The company has also added LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm and 12mm audio drivers in the Buds Air.

The wearables also come with Bluetooth v5.0 out of the box for improved connectivity and audio quality. Realme has also added a Dynamic Bass Boost solution to improve bass reproduction. It also features environment noise cancellation during calls. The company has also added LED lights on the case to indicate charging levels Talking about the much-anticipated part, the Buds Air offers 3 hours of playback time.

In addition, the case offers 15 hours of additional battery backup. This means that users can enjoy a total of 17-hours of playback. The charging case features a USB Type-C at the bottom along with support for 10W wireless charging. The Buds Air also features instant auto-connect, smart in-ear detection with an optical sensor, touch controls, and built-in Google Assistant support. It will also come with Google Fast Pair support for seamless pairing.

  • Published Date: December 23, 2019 9:22 AM IST

