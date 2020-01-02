comscore Realme Buds Air to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know
Realme Buds Air to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: Price in India and all you need to know

Realme has priced the wireless Buds Air at Rs 3,999. Buyers will be able to choose Buds Air from three color options of Black, White, and Yellow.

  Published: January 2, 2020 11:12 AM IST
Realme’s true wireless earbuds will now be made available tomorrow on January 3 at 12:00 PM (12 noon). The Realme Buds Air wireless earbuds were launched alongside Realme X2 smartphone last month. These earbuds are Realme’s first attempt towards wireless earphones, and these look identical to Apple AirPods. Realme claims that Buds Air can provide a total of 17 hours of music playback using the wireless charging from its charging case.

Realme Buds Air: Sale, Price in India

The smartphone maker has priced the Realme Buds Air at Rs 3,999. Buyers will be able to choose Buds Air from three color options of Black, White, and Yellow. These be available through Realme.com and Flipkart on Friday, January 3 at 12:00 PM.

Specifications and features

Taking a look at the specifications, Realme has added a number of features to the Buds Air. First up, the wireless buds come with a custom R1 chip. The company clarified that this chip allows for several stand-out features such as the “Super Low Latency” gaming mode. Realme claims that this model can cut down the audio latency or delay by almost half. The company has also added LCP advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm and 12mm audio drivers in the Buds Air.

The wearables also come with Bluetooth v5.0 out of the box for improved connectivity and audio quality. Realme has also added a Dynamic Bass Boost solution to improve bass reproduction. It also features environment noise cancellation during calls. The company has also added LED lights on the case to indicate charging levels Talking about the much-anticipated part, the Buds Air offers 3 hours of playback time.

Watch Video: Realme Buds Air Review

In addition, the case offers 15 hours of additional battery backup. This means that users can enjoy a total of 17-hours of playback. The charging case features a USB Type-C at the bottom along with support for 10W wireless charging. The Realme Buds Air also features instant auto-connect, smart in-ear detection with an optical sensor, touch controls, and built-in Google Assistant support. It will also come with Google Fast Pair support for seamless pairing.

  Published Date: January 2, 2020 11:12 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Buds Air कल 3 जनवरी दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए आएंगे, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipstart Days Sale 2020 : Xiaomi और Realme के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेस्ट डील

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: 4,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिल रहे हैं Mi और Redmi स्मार्टफोन

नए साल 2020 में ट्राई का तोहफा, अब 130 रुपये में 100 नहीं 200 चैनल मिलेंगे

Realme 2020 Sale: 5,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में रियलमी स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का मौका

