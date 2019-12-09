Realme will launch its first true wireless earbuds in India on December 17. The company is hosting an event where it will also launch the Realme XT 730G smartphone. While the earbuds were initially tipped to be called Realme AirPods, the company has announced the official name. The first true wireless earbuds from the company will be called Realme Buds Air in India. The former sub-brand of Oppo had teased the device at the launch of Realme X2 Pro last month.

Realme Buds Air: Launch, Expected Price and Features

Ahead of its launch next week, Realme is teasing its true wireless earbuds as ‘True Wireless, Real Seamless’. It is not clear what the company means by real seamless and it could mean seamless connection with Realme smartphones. The company is also offering Rs 400 coupon for Realme Buds Air from December 9 to December 16. Those who want the coupon, can get it by two ways. First, interested customers need to fill in their contact number in notify tab and share the activity. This will entitle you to get a Rs 400 coupon.

The second option to buy Realme X2 Pro or Realme XT or Realme 5 Pro or Realme X or Realme X Master between the above mentioned period. Those buying any of these devices will get the coupon sent to their account automatically at 10:00AM IST on December 17. In a microsite for the product, Realme is providing more details about its true wireless earbuds. As the name implies, Realme Buds Air will be truly wireless, meaning there will be no wires connecting the buds. The company also claims that it packs 12mm bass boost driver for improved sound quality.

Most importantly, it is teasing a feature where the buds will pair with the device as soon as you open the case. This is a feature found only on premium true wireless earbuds like the Samsung Galaxy Buds and Apple AirPods. If this works as advertised then we are looking at a feature not available on other earbuds in this price segment. The Realme Buds Air are available as Realme Wireless Youth Buds in the Philippines for 3,499 Philippines Peso (around Rs 4,900). In India, it is expected to be priced around Rs 5,000, which would make it a great offering before Redmi Airdots launch in India.