comscore Realme Buds Air to launch in India on December 17
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme Buds Air to launch in India on December 17: Here is how you can get Rs 400 coupon
News

Realme Buds Air to launch in India on December 17: Here is how you can get Rs 400 coupon

News

Realme Buds Air will launch in India alongside Realme XT 730G smartphone. The company is teasing the device as truly wireless and real seamless ahead of its launch.

  • Published: December 9, 2019 2:15 PM IST
Realme Buds Air main

Realme will launch its first true wireless earbuds in India on December 17. The company is hosting an event where it will also launch the Realme XT 730G smartphone. While the earbuds were initially tipped to be called Realme AirPods, the company has announced the official name. The first true wireless earbuds from the company will be called Realme Buds Air in India. The former sub-brand of Oppo had teased the device at the launch of Realme X2 Pro last month.

Realme Buds Air: Launch, Expected Price and Features

Ahead of its launch next week, Realme is teasing its true wireless earbuds as ‘True Wireless, Real Seamless’. It is not clear what the company means by real seamless and it could mean seamless connection with Realme smartphones. The company is also offering Rs 400 coupon for Realme Buds Air from December 9 to December 16. Those who want the coupon, can get it by two ways. First, interested customers need to fill in their contact number in notify tab and share the activity. This will entitle you to get a Rs 400 coupon.

Watch: Top smartphones to launch in December 2019

The second option to buy Realme X2 Pro or Realme XT or Realme 5 Pro or Realme X or Realme X Master between the above mentioned period. Those buying any of these devices will get the coupon sent to their account automatically at 10:00AM IST on December 17. In a microsite for the product, Realme is providing more details about its true wireless earbuds. As the name implies, Realme Buds Air will be truly wireless, meaning there will be no wires connecting the buds. The company also claims that it packs 12mm bass boost driver for improved sound quality.

Top smartphones to launch in India in December 2019: Vivo V17, Realme XT 730G, and more

Also Read

Top smartphones to launch in India in December 2019: Vivo V17, Realme XT 730G, and more

Most importantly, it is teasing a feature where the buds will pair with the device as soon as you open the case. This is a feature found only on premium true wireless earbuds like the Samsung Galaxy Buds and Apple AirPods. If this works as advertised then we are looking at a feature not available on other earbuds in this price segment. The Realme Buds Air are available as Realme Wireless Youth Buds in the Philippines for 3,499 Philippines Peso (around Rs 4,900). In India, it is expected to be priced around Rs 5,000, which would make it a great offering before Redmi Airdots launch in India.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 9, 2019 2:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999
News
Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999
Vivo V17 First Impressions

Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Apple iPhone SE 2 to reportedly drop the 3.5mm headphone jack

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 to reportedly drop the 3.5mm headphone jack

Airtel App flaw exposes user data of subscribers

Telecom

Airtel App flaw exposes user data of subscribers

Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory

Most Popular

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999

Apple iPhone SE 2 to reportedly drop the 3.5mm headphone jack

Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory

Vivo V17 with punch-hole display, quad rear cameras launched in India

ISRO Spy Satellite to launch on December 11; details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme U1 gets price cut on Amazon India: Check out the new price, offers, features

Deals

Realme U1 gets price cut on Amazon India: Check out the new price, offers, features
Realme XT 730G, Realme wireless earpods launch on December 17

News

Realme XT 730G, Realme wireless earpods launch on December 17
Best budget smartphones to play PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile

Top Products

Best budget smartphones to play PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile
Realme XT 730G to launch in India before December 20 alongside the Realme AirPods

News

Realme XT 730G to launch in India before December 20 alongside the Realme AirPods
Best phone under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in December 2019

Top Products

Best phone under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in December 2019

हिंदी समाचार

ISRO 11 दिसंबर को जासूसी सहित 10 उपग्रह लॉन्च करेगा

Vivo V17 भारत में 8जीबी रैम और 128जीबी स्टोरेज के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite और Galaxy Note 10 Lite को मिला Bluetooth सर्टिफिकेशन

Xiaomi Redmi K30 स्मार्टफोन AnTuTu वेबसाइट में स्पॉट

Reliance Jio के 149 और 98 रुपये वाले अफोर्डेबल प्लान की वापसी, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

News

Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999
News
Tata Sky HD Multi TV connection price in India cut, now starts at Rs 999
Apple iPhone SE 2 to reportedly drop the 3.5mm headphone jack

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 to reportedly drop the 3.5mm headphone jack
Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory

News

Oppo Reno 3 Pro official render reveals design in full glory
Vivo V17 with punch-hole display, quad rear cameras launched in India

News

Vivo V17 with punch-hole display, quad rear cameras launched in India
ISRO Spy Satellite to launch on December 11; details

News

ISRO Spy Satellite to launch on December 11; details